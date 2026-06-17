Bhagyashree shares simple ‘mulethi’ remedy that may help manage PCOS symptoms naturally. Watch

Actor and nutritionist Bhagyashree may have stepped back from the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, but she continues to stay closely connected with her fans through her passion for health and wellness.

Bhagyashree shares home remedy to manage PCOS symptoms naturally.(Instagram/@bhagyashree.online)

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In her Instagram post on June 17, Bhagyashree addressed Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a common hormonal condition that can lead to symptoms such as irregular periods, acne and unwanted facial hair. She also shared a simple home remedy that, according to her, may help support the management of some PCOS-related symptoms naturally. (Also read: Bhagyashree shares her easy ‘comfort food’ recipe for better gut health using everyday ingredients; see how to make it )

Bhagyashree's home remedy for PCOS

“PCOS mein male hormone yaani androgen badh jaata hai. Iski wajah se irregular periods, facial unwanted hair aur acne jaise symptoms ho sakte hain.” (In PCOS, the male hormone called androgen increases. Because of this, symptoms such as irregular periods, unwanted facial hair and acne may occur.)

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{{^usCountry}} According to Bhagyashree, Mulethi helps lower androgen levels and, along with that, may help reduce some of your problems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Bhagyashree, Mulethi helps lower androgen levels and, along with that, may help reduce some of your problems. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing her Tuesday wellness tip, Bhagyashree suggested: “Mulethi ki jad ka ek chhota sa tukda ek cup paani mein daalein. Ise 5 se 7 minute tak dheemi aanch par ubaalein. Chhan kar ise gunguna hi pee lijiye.” (Add a small piece of mulethi (licorice root) to a cup of water. Boil it on a low flame for 5 to 7 minutes. Strain it and drink it while it is still warm.) How to naturally manage PCOS {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing her Tuesday wellness tip, Bhagyashree suggested: “Mulethi ki jad ka ek chhota sa tukda ek cup paani mein daalein. Ise 5 se 7 minute tak dheemi aanch par ubaalein. Chhan kar ise gunguna hi pee lijiye.” (Add a small piece of mulethi (licorice root) to a cup of water. Boil it on a low flame for 5 to 7 minutes. Strain it and drink it while it is still warm.) How to naturally manage PCOS {{/usCountry}}

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In a 2023 Interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Supriya Puranik, PCOS can be managed naturally through healthy lifestyle changes. She recommends eating whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, nuts and seeds, getting adequate sunlight to maintain vitamin D levels, and reducing refined carbohydrates.

A balanced diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods, regular exercise for at least 150 minutes a week, and stress-management practices like yoga and meditation can also help control symptoms. These habits may improve fertility, support weight management, and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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