After covid-19, every workout session feels like 'the first one' for Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta's workout videos are goals for us. From doing deadlifts to acing yoga positions such as Surya namaskar, the fashion designer ensures to serve her fans with all the motivation they need, with every post that she makes, right from her gym. The designer, on Thursday, beat the midweek blues in style. However, every workout session feels like the first one ever for her, especially after covid-19.

On Thursday, Masaba served us with yet another fresh dollop of workout inspo with a video of her animal flow workout. The fashion designer is a fitness enthusiast and she swears by yoga and high intensity workouts. When not working, Masaba is usually spotted in the corners of her favourite place, doing her favourite thing – in the gym, working out in beast mode.

She did it, yet again, on Thursday. Masaba shared a short snippet of her workout routine on her Instagram stories and shared a piece of her mind. Referring to the covid-19 situation, Masaba wrote that since the virus grappled the world, every workout session feels like the first one ever, for her. In the video, Masaba can be seen restricting her core muscles with an elastic rope attached to a gym equipment. Then she can be seen running and touching the ground swiftly before recoiling back with the elastic rope. Dressed in a grey sweatshirt and a black pair of gym trousers, Masaba can be seen slaying the workout routine like a boss lady.

"Feeling like every session is the first one ever while working out after having covid (rest and recovery included)," read an excerpt of her text. Rest assured, Masaba is in no mood to quit her workout even if that means working extra hard. "But not quitting," she added. Take a look at the snippets of her workout here:

Masaba Gupta's Instagram story. (Instagram/@masabagupta)

The workout performed by Masaba in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. The workout routine is focused at strengthening the core muscles, pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen. It also helps in developing better stability and balance of the body.

