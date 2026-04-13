Ahmedabad-based dermatologist shares 8 skincare hacks to survive summer: How to stay fresh, clear and glowing all season

As memes suggest, Indian summers are not for beginners. The statement is even more true when it comes to skincare in the scorching tropical heat. The atmosphere can be dry or humid depending on the place, but it is always uncomfortable.

Following the right skincare routine is important to mitigate the damage of the scorching summer sun. (Pexel)

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The hot weather leads to more sweat, more oily secretion, and more tanning. While the regular application of sunscreen helps, it is often not enough to keep the skin healthy. To help out in this situation, Dr Surbhi Balani, a board-certified dermatologist and cosmetologist based in Ahmedabad, took to Instagram on April 12 and shared her ultimate skincare survival guide.

With small changes and a few smart swaps, Dr Balani stated that our skin can stay “fresh, clear and glowing all season long.” However, for results, consistency is the key. The hacks shared by the dermatologist are listed as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Salicylic acid cleanser in the shower {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Salicylic acid cleanser in the shower {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The excess secretion of sweat and oil can clog the pores on the skin faster in the summer. “Using a salicylic acid cleanser in the shower helps deeply clean pores and prevent body acne,” stated Dr Balani. 2. Niacinamide in the morning routine {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The excess secretion of sweat and oil can clog the pores on the skin faster in the summer. “Using a salicylic acid cleanser in the shower helps deeply clean pores and prevent body acne,” stated Dr Balani. 2. Niacinamide in the morning routine {{/usCountry}}

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Redness of the skin in the excessive summer heat is a condition that affects almost every individual. “Start your day with niacinamide to control excess oil, reduce redness, and keep your skin balanced throughout the heat,” suggested the dermatologist to solve the problem.

3. Anti-dandruff shampoo as body wash

Dr Balani shared an innovative and inexpensive solution to bacne (acne developing on the back) or fungal acne that often plagues individuals in summer. “Anti-dandruff formulas can help target the root cause and keep your skin clear,” she shared.

4. Blotting paper over overwashing

The excess summer sweat often results in us washing our faces a lot to cool off. However, it might result in the skin losing its natural protection. “Instead of washing your face again and again, use blotting paper to absorb excess oil without stripping your skin,” suggested Dr Balani.

5. Ceramide lotion after swimming

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If there is one popular exercise to beat the summer heat, it is undoubtedly swimming. However, water in the pools often contains chlorine, which, according to Dr Balani, can damage the skin barrier. “A ceramide-rich lotion helps repair and lock in moisture post-swim,” she noted.

6. Sunscreen spray for easy reapplication

Reapplying sunscreen is non-negotiable in the unforgiving summer sun. To make the application convenient throughout the day, even while wearing makeup, Dr Balani suggested using sunscreen sprays or mists.

7. Benzoyl peroxide wash in the shower

The excessive summer sweat often makes body odour a troubling issue for many individuals. According to Dr Balani, using a benzoyl peroxide wash in the shower helps not just in reducing odour-causing bacteria but also in preventing body acne, especially in sweat-prone areas like underarms and back.

8. UPF clothing

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“Lightweight jackets, sleeves, or cover-ups with UPF can protect your skin from sun damage without relying only on sunscreen,” shared Dr Balani.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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