AIIMS-trained doctor shares lifestyle factors that lead to increased hair loss in younger people

The modern lifestyle is undoubtedly more comfortable. However, it comes at the cost of a number of drawbacks. According to Dr Pradeep Sethi, MD - AIIMS, New Delhi and the co-founder of Eugenix Hair Sciences, that includes increased hair loss in young adults.

Hair loss is no longer a phenomenon associated only with the elderly, shares Dr Pradeep Sethi.(Pexel)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Do you know how to detect and reduce inflammation at home? Raipur oncologist shares cheatsheet

The doctor shared with HT Lifestyle that while hair loss was once considered a sign of ageing, it is now showing up prematurely. The doctor blames metabolic issues in individuals for this early onset. He went on to share the lifestyle factors that affect the situation, as well as answered common questions about the same.

Lifestyle factors that support hair loss

There are a number of lifestyle factors that accelerate hair loss. They include increased stress, lack of sleep, and diet. Environmental factors also come into play, especially with the rise of pollution of all types.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Stress is harmful to hair health. (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sethi, sleep and stress deprivation form a cycle where one drives the other, and it then becomes very difficult to escape. In the physician’s words, “Stress and sleep deprivation are not just psychological aspects; they are responsible for various neuroendocrine mechanisms, which are in turn responsible for the normal hair cycle.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sethi, sleep and stress deprivation form a cycle where one drives the other, and it then becomes very difficult to escape. In the physician’s words, “Stress and sleep deprivation are not just psychological aspects; they are responsible for various neuroendocrine mechanisms, which are in turn responsible for the normal hair cycle.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“High cortisol levels increase hair loss, which then causes a further increase in the patient’s stress. It is bidirectional,” he noted. In addition to good sleep hygiene, having balanced meals with the right amount of macro and micro nutrients is also important to maintain healthy hair.

Then comes pollution, a major cause of early hair loss. As per Dr Sethi, the factors responsible include “deposition of particulate matter, oxidative stress and Inflammatory response of the scalp.”

“All these cause either temporary short excessive hair fall, also known as acute telogen effluvium, or long-standing miniaturisation of hair in the presence of other autoimmune or genetic factors.”

Three common questions on haircare

To prevent premature hair loss, it is important to take proper care of it. That might involve reaching out to a medical expert for help. However, there are also regular haircare routines that one can perform at home. Dr Sethi answered three pressing questions on the latter.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

1. Is hair oiling helpful to stop hair loss?

According to Dr Sethi, hair oil has no contribution in maintaining hair health, and therefore cannot remedy hair loss.

2. Can using shampoo cause excessive hair loss?

Dr Sethi noted the claim to be false, stating, “On the contrary, cleansing of the scalp is important for a healthy scalp and hair. Shampoo as often as daily or on alternate days.”

3. Can shaving the head make hair thicker?

While this is something that is done to many desi kids, it does not have any scientific basis, claimed Dr Sethi. “The hair feels thicker as the hair shaft is thicker at the lower ends and tapers as it grows long,” he noted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON