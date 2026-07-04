AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 7 silent signs of pancreatic cancer: Sudden diabetes, weight loss, and more

The pancreas is an organ present right below the stomach that produces enzymes to digest food as well as hormones to control blood sugar levels. As such, its importance in an individual’s health is significant.

By the time pancreatic cancer becomes apparent it is usually in the advanced stage. (Pexel)

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Pancreatic cancer is the growth of cancerous cells in the pancreas. According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, this type of cancer is extremely concerning, not because it is very common, but rather because by the time people realise they have it, it has already advanced.

Taking to Instagram on July 3, Dr Sethi shared seven signs of pancreatic cancer that are easily overlooked. “These signs rarely announce themselves loudly,” he shared. “That's exactly what makes this cancer so dangerous.”

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1. New onset diabetes after 50 with no obvious cause

{{^usCountry}} One of the hormones that the pancreas produces is insulin, which controls the blood sugar levels. A growing tumour in the pancreas disrupts insulin production before any pain or visible symptom ever appears, noted Dr Sethi. This leads to the new onset of diabetes. 2. Unexplained weight loss without trying {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the hormones that the pancreas produces is insulin, which controls the blood sugar levels. A growing tumour in the pancreas disrupts insulin production before any pain or visible symptom ever appears, noted Dr Sethi. This leads to the new onset of diabetes. 2. Unexplained weight loss without trying {{/usCountry}}

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If an individual is undergoing weight loss without any changes in diet or through exercise, a tumour is a likely cause. As Dr Sethi explained, “The tumour actively alters how your body processes and absorbs nutrients.”

3. Pale, oily, or floating stools

Another odd symptom of pancreatic cancer is stools with the mentioned properties. This is because when the pancreas stops producing digestive enzymes properly, fat passes through undigested. “Most people ignore this for months,” cautioned the gastroenterologist.

4. Dull, persistent mid-back pain with no injury

As Dr Sethi explained, “The pancreas sits deep behind the stomach - pain often radiates to the back long before anything else becomes obvious.”

5. Yellowing of the skin or eyes

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Yellowing of the skin or eyes is commonly associated with jaundice. According to Dr Sethi, “Jaundice happens when a tumour blocks the bile duct - for tumours in the head of the pancreas, this is often the first sign that leads to diagnosis. For tumours in the body or tail, it tends to show up much later.”

6. Sudden inability to tolerate foods you've always eaten

Since the pancreas is linked with the digestive system, any new nausea, loss of appetite or aversion to food with no clear cause deserves a workup, noted Dr Sethi.

7. Unexplained itching with no skin condition

“Bile salt buildup from a blocked duct causes full-body itching,” pointed out the gastroenterologist. “It's one of the most overlooked early warning signs I see.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.