Aishwarya Rai's beauty routine includes waking up at 5.30 am: ‘It's more about getting the job done’

Aishwarya Rai leads a hectic lifestyle packed with flights around the world, interviews, attending events, and more. The actor manages to do this by having a positive attitude and getting things done to perfection. Aishwarya Rai had revealed in an interview that she starts her day early. (Instagram)

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai absent as Abhishek Bachchan jets out of Mumbai with mom Jaya Bachchan, niece Navya Naveli

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar Indonesia from last year, Aishwarya revealed what a 24-hour day in her life looks like. During the segment, the actor was asked if she has a special morning routine or a mantra to get herself going every day. Here's what she said:

Aishwarya Rai wakes up at 5:30 am every day!

When asked to describe 24 hours a day in her life, Aishwarya said that it is impossible to do so because, while for the rest of the world, it is 24 hours, she is trying to pack 48 hours in 24. She said, “I think life has so much going on that it's impossible to put it down to a single pattern every day. One thing's for sure: my day definitely begins very early. My day starts at least at 5:30 every day, so that's consistent.”

Per the actor, her daily routine is impacted by her role as a mother and also by her family and work. “I think we as women multitask, and we play so many roles during the course of a day that I don't even think we're really focusing on the hours per se. It's more about getting the job done, getting everything done the way we would like it done, and seeing it to completion and to fruition. So, that's really what the course of the day is all about,” she explained.

What's her mantra?

Per Aishwarya, she doesn't have a single mantra that gets her going every single day. But, for the actor, it's about keeping a very positive attitude. “We got to keep it positive; we got to be present and definitely committed while savouring the magic of every moment that the day has to present,” she added.

Why waking up early is beneficial?

While we all know it's good to wake up early like Aishwarya does, have you ever wondered what health benefits it has? Getting up in the early hours of the day helps adjust the body’s circadian rhythm, leading to better sleep at night. It also improves our skin and hair quality and gives us more time to engage with ourselves. Know more about the benefits of waking up early here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.