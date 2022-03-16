Alia Bhatt channels inner warrior with Virabhadrasana for yoga session: See pics for early morning motivation

Actor Alia Bhatt loves doing yoga and credits this ancient routine for improving her health and lifestyle. The Brahmastra star, who is dating Ranbir Kapoor, is an avid yoga practitioner. She and her coach, Anshuka Parwani, often share snippets of her practising various asanas at her home. The latest post on Anshuka's Instagram page shows Alia channelling her inner warrior while doing the Virabhadrasana. It will serve you with early morning workout motivation.

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt celebrated her 29th birthday, and her trainer, Anshuka Parwani, took to Instagram to wish the star in a special way. She posted two pictures of Alia doing the Virabhadrasana I and II or the Warrior Pose I and II at her home. Dressed in a printed black sports bra and tights, the RRR actor nailed the pose with much ease. "Happy Happy Birthday to this beautiful Warrior Alia Bhatt," Anshuka captioned the post.

Alia did the Virabhadrasana or the Warrior Pose by going into a low lunge position and raising her hands. This yoga asana involves a group of standing lunge poses in modern yoga. It gives the body a good stretch and is a great pose to kickstart your day.

Virabhadrasana Or Warrior Pose Benefits:

The Virabhadrasana or Warrior Pose packs in many benefits, including strengthening the shoulders, arms, legs, ankles and back, opening the hips, chest and lungs, and improving focus, balance and stability. It also encourages good circulation and respiration and energizes the entire body. Practising this pose helps stretch arms, legs, shoulders, neck, belly, groins and ankles.

Meanwhile, Alia will be seen next in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. The first look of Alia's character, Isha, in Brahmastra was revealed on her birthday yesterday. The movie, directed by Ayan Mukerji, will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The film will release on September 9, 2022.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia also has SS Rajamouli's RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.