Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon's fitness trainer shares no-gym ‘10-minute workout for busy people’: Do it whenever, wherever

For those who claim their calendar is too crowded for the gym, the trainer behind some of Bollywood’s most fit physiques has a reality check. Karan Sawhney, the co-founder of The Tribe India and fitness coach to actors like Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, is stripping away excuses with a high-efficiency micro-workout designed to be done ‘anywhere’. Also read | 7 weight loss myths busted by celebrity fitness trainer Tridev Pandey: ‘Never go for Ozempic…’

'Do not tell me you don't have 10 minutes for yourself'

Celebrity trainer Karan Sawhney's high-intensity 10-minute workout routine includes squats, planks, bicycle crunches. (Instagram/ karansawhney11)

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In an April 10 Instagram video, the former professional footballer asked people to prioritise movement over screen time and shared a routine that requires zero equipment and exactly 600 seconds of effort.

Karan didn't mince words when addressing the common time management challenge. In his video demonstration, he challenged followers to look at their phones before claiming they are too busy to sweat. "Check your screen time right now, and you will know how really, really busy you are," Karan said, adding, “Do not tell me you don't have 10 minutes for yourself.”

His philosophy centres on the long-term impact of small, daily habits rather than sporadic, gruelling sessions. "Remember, everything compounds," Karan reminded his audience. He said, "Do this 10-minute routine with me right now... do this fitness routine wherever you are." Also read | Bryan Johnson sparks fresh health debate, says 10 squats are better than a 30-minute walk: Here's what you should know

Karan's '10-minute workout for busy people'

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{{^usCountry}} The workout is structured as a high-intensity circuit. Karan recommended performing each of the following five movements for 30 seconds, then resting for 30 seconds, and repeating the entire circuit twice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The workout is structured as a high-intensity circuit. Karan recommended performing each of the following five movements for 30 seconds, then resting for 30 seconds, and repeating the entire circuit twice. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Squats: Build lower body strength and functional mobility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Squats: Build lower body strength and functional mobility. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Push-ups: Target the chest, shoulders, and triceps. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Push-ups: Target the chest, shoulders, and triceps. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. Plank: Engage the core and stabilise the spine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Plank: Engage the core and stabilise the spine. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Bicycle crunches: Fire up the abdominals and obliques. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Bicycle crunches: Fire up the abdominals and obliques. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. High knees: Boost the heart rate for a cardiovascular finish. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. High knees: Boost the heart rate for a cardiovascular finish. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Why micro-workouts matter {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why micro-workouts matter {{/usCountry}}

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While 10 minutes may seem negligible compared to an hour-long gym session, the science suggests otherwise. Research into short-burst exercise indicates that these micro-workouts can significantly improve cardiovascular health, stabilise blood sugar levels, and provide an immediate mental energy boost.

One study published in 2022 found that just three to four 1-2 minute bursts of vigorous activity daily can reduce cardiovascular disease death risk by up to 49 percent. Moreover, over several months, consistent bouts of high-intensity movement have been shown to yield measurable improvements in both fat loss and muscle retention.

By distilling fitness to its most accessible form, Karan aims to bridge the gap between a sedentary lifestyle and the elite conditioning of his celebrity clients. The message is clear: whether you are on a film set or in a home office, 10 minutes is all you need to start the ‘compounding’ effect of health.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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