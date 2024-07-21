Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Enjoy the best discounts with up to 60% off on toys & games and pet products

Amazon is back with its annual Prime Day Sale and you can grab some of the best deals on toys & games and pet products. This annual sale event promises to offer you the best deals on toys & games and pet products. So, pamper your little ones and fur babies with some amazing gifts from top brands. Whether you want to include a game that can contribute to your infant's brain development or looking for dog food, Prime Day Sale 2024 offers exclusive discounts to Amazon Prime members. Discover the top 10 toys & games and pet products from the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024.

Parents can find educational toys, and creative arts and craft kits to keep their kids engaged and entertained. For pet owners, Prime Day is an amazing opportunity to stock up on essentials like pet food, grooming supplies and health supplements, all at discounted prices. So, as the countdown to the Prime Day Sale has already begun, wishlist your favourite product and stay alert for early deals. If you are a Prime member, you can enjoy huge discounts on popular and engaging toys, games and pet supplies from Amazon deals. We have compiled a list of the best deals from Amazon India on toys & games and pet products that you should take a look at to save your money.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on toys & games and pet products

Enjoy up to 60% off on the latest toys & games: Grab the best deals as these engaging toys & games can help in the development of your child.

Grab up to 35% off on pet products: Pamper your fur baby with their favourite toys and foods that are all available at unbeatable and reasonable prices.

Best Amazon deals on toys & games

Suitable for kids between the ages of 6 months to 3 years, the Skillmatics Silicone Stacking Toys can help in the development of your child. It involves sorting and stacking vibrant silicone stars, which can help spark your kids’ imagination. This box contains 7 silicone stars and an instruction manual. These hand-crafted toys are free from odour, toxic material and harmful substances like BPA, latex, PVC and more, which makes them safe for your children. The brand claims that these versatile and portable games can help improve fine motor skills, problem-solving skills, cognitive abilities, visual perception, and hand-eye coordination.

Specifications of Skillmatics Silicone Stacking Toys:

Age range: 6 months to 3 years

Theme: Educational

Material: Silicone

Colour: Multicolour

Kids love Barbie games, so what can be better than including this Barbie I Love School Dolls & Accessories in your child’s toy box? This classroom playset includes 3 dolls, and 20-plus pieces, like a table, chair, chalkboard and more. Without any doubt, this playset can help your child engage in fun role plays.

Specifications of Barbie I Love School Dolls & Accessories

Colour: Multicolour

Material: Plastic

Weight: 650 grams

Included components: Doll-wearing fashion and accessories

Engage in a fun board game session with your kids with the Skillmatics Board Game. This rapid rumble game comes with 140 extra cards, which makes it a perfect addition to family game nights and get-togethers. The box includes 160 category cards like animals, things, culture, science, nature and more. It also contains 200 letter cards, 1 wooden die, 1 timer and an instruction manual. The brand states that this game can be enjoyed by all ages 6 and up.

Specifications of Skillmatics Board Game

Material: Wood, plastic, paper

Theme: Educational

Number of players: 2-10

Age recommendations: 6 and above

Also read: Amazon Prime Day Sale starts July 20; Amazing deals and offers on electronics, gadgets, furniture, appliances, and more

Available at a discount of 19%, the Smartivity Microscope 100x Zoom Toy for Kids is suitable for kids between the ages of 8 to 14. This action-packed game comes with an instruction manual to help you engage easily in the game for hours. It can help reduce screen time, and boost confidence and creativity with 100%. Made from the highest quality engineered wood, this game is safe and durable.

Specifications of Smartivity Microscope 100x Zoom Toy for Kids

Age: 8 - 14 years

Material: Wood

Theme: Educational

Item weight: 0.26 kilograms

PALM Royal Handcrafts Wooden Handmade Foldable Magnetic Chess Board Set is available at an exclusive discount of 86% off. This wooden chessboard is made from natural wood with soft surfaces and strong magnetism inbuilt. It features magnetic pieces, which have velvet at the bottom. This board game can help enhance awareness, social skills, strategy mind and more.

Specifications of PALM Royal Handcrafts Wooden Handmade Foldable Magnetic Chess Board Set

Material: Wood

Theme: Sport

Number of players: 2

Age: kids and adults

Best 3 features of the top toys and games

Best deals on toys & games Price Material Theme Skillmatics Silicone Stacking Toys 949 Silicone Educational Barbie I Love School Dolls & Accessories, Classroom Playset 1,999 Plastic Entertainment Skillmatics Board Game 949 Wood, plastic, paper Educational Smartivity Microscope 100x Zoom Toy for Kids 1,019 Wood Educational PALM ROYAL HANDICRAFTS Wooden Handmade Foldable Magnetic Chess Board Set 1,249 Wood Sport

Best deals on pet products

Available at a discount of 12%, the Drools Adult Dry Food Optimum Performance is made with real chicken. This dog food is free from added fillers, which makes it a safe option for your fur baby. It contains fish oil, essential amino acids and organic minerals to supplement your pet in the best way possible. This pet food contains high protein content, which can promote the growth and development of muscles. The brand claims that this product is specifically used for active behaviour, digestive health and immunity.

Specifications of Drools Adult Dry Food Optimum Performance

Flavour: Chicken

Age range: Adult

Item form: Kibble

Specific use: Digestive health, immunity

Maintaining the hygiene of your pet is essential to keep them healthy and protected. So, include the PIL Neem Plus Herbal Pet Shampoo in their routine to keep them shielded from fungus and bacteria. Packed with the goodness of natural extract and oils, this pet shampoo promises to provide antifungal, anti-itch, antibacterial cleansing and nourishing. It can also help protect your pet from ticks and fleas. Regular use of this shampoo can help heal minor scratches and abrasions as well.

Specifications of PIL Neem Plus Herbal Pet Shampoo

Scent: Neem

Specific use: Conditioning, cleaning, nourishing

Item form: Liquid

Volume: 1000 ml

Also read: Amazon Sale July 2024: 66% off on kitchen appliances like juicer mixer grinders, water purifiers, induction cooktops

If you are a cat owner, include the AmazonBasics Scoopable Smart White Bentonite Cat Litter in your pet supplies as it is available at a discount of 60% off. Made from natural white bentonite clay, this cat litter is organic and safe. It is engineered with a dust-free formulation, which can provide a clean and healthy environment. This cat litter can quickly absorb moisture, promoting clean and hygienic litter boxes. The efficient clumping system of this litter can help simplify the scoping process without distributing the rest of the litter. It has a fine texture of natural white bentonite clay and a delicate scent of lavender, offering a calming, pleasant aroma and comfort.

Specifications of Amazon Basics Scoopable Smart White Bentonite Cat Litter

Material: Clay

Scent: Lavender

Target species: Cat

Item weight: 10000 grams

If you are planning to go on a vacation with your pet, this backpack can be your saviour. Available at a discount of 53%, this pet carrier backpack can help your pet get an extensive view of their surroundings and feel safer. It contains an extra 9 vent holes and two side windows to ensure good airflow, circulation and visibility. This backpack features an adjustable strap to ensure your comfort.

Specifications of Buraq Astronaut Transparent Pet Carrier Backpack

Material: Polyester

Special feature: Airline-approved, breathable, durable;e

Target species: Cat, hamster, bird, guinea pig

Include this pet trimmer set in your fur babies’ grooming kit to improve their hygiene. It is designed with soft rubber tips to gently fix tangles and mats while lifting dirt and dust from the pet fur massage gloves. The trimmers come with an in-built battery, which enhances flexibility. They use a safe and sharp stainless steel fixed blade and ceramic moving blade to improve the cutting performance. The kit includes a pet hair trimmer, limit combs, plastic combs, a cleaning brush, a charging cable and a rechargeable battery. With its low vibration and ultra-quiet design, this trimmer helps your pet to feel at ease.

Specifications of RAVIRANAL Pet Trimmer

Power source: Battery powered

Material: Stainless steel

Hair type: Normal

Target species: Cat, dog

Best 3 features of top pet products

Best deals on pet products Price Specific use Quantity Drools Adult Dry Dog Food Optimum Performance 1,407 Digestive health, immunity 10000 gram PIL Neem Plus Herbal Pet Shampoo 588 Conditioning, cleaning, nourishing 1000 ml Amazon Basics Scoopable Smart White Bentonite Cat Litter 595 Absorption, hygiene 10000 gram Buraq Astronaut Transparent Pet Carrier Backpack 1,291 Travel 1 item RAVIRANAL Cat Trimmer 839 Clipping, trimming 9 item

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What types of toys & games are on sale during Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day deals feature a wide variety of toys & games on sale. From board games, and plastic toys to outdoor games, a wide range of toys and games for different age groups are available. You can check the popular brands offering discounts on their products.

What kind of pet supplies can I get from the Amazon Prime Day Sale?

Pet supplies are available at a discount of up to 35% during the sale. From pet food, and grooming kits to travel accessories, you can store several pet supplies at reasonable prices. This event is offering you a great opportunity to pamper your fur baby.

What are some key features to look for while buying toys, games and pet products during sale?

While buying toys, games and pet products during sales, keep a check on the discount percentage. Make sure that the product is from a reputable brand, is free from any harmful components and is made from safe materials.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.