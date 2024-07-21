Amazon Prime Day Sale: Minimum 50% off on sofas, beds, recliners, divan set, and more

Amazon Prime Day, one of the most anticipated online shopping events of the year, is here, bringing with it a plethora of deals and discounts across various categories. Among these, furniture stands out as a significant category where shoppers can find exceptional bargains. Whether you're looking to revamp your living space, upgrade your office setup, or add some stylish pieces to your home decor, Amazon Prime Day has something for everyone. So, if you are a prime member and wish to buy a new bed, sofa or a couch, then this might be a great time for you to do so as Amazon is offering a minimum 50% off on its wide collection of beds, sofas, couches, recliners, and much more. Get minimum 50% off on beds, sofa sets, recliners, and more

Prime Day offers an extensive range of sofas, recliners, beds, sofa cum bed, and couches, from modern sectional sofas to classic leather couches. Whether you prefer a minimalist design or a plush, overstuffed couch, there’s something to suit every taste and budget. Here’s your ultimate guide to navigating the best furniture deals this Prime Day.

Sofa sets:

1.Home Centre Emily 5 Seater Fabric Sectional Sofa Set:

The Home Centre Emily 5 Seater Fabric Sectional Sofa Set combines modern design with comfort and functionality. Upholstered in high-quality fabric, this sectional sofa offers a luxurious seating experience for up to five people. Its modular design allows for versatile configurations, making it easy to fit into any living room layout. The sofa features plush cushions and sturdy construction, ensuring durability and long-lasting comfort. The contemporary style, coupled with neutral tones, makes it a perfect addition to any decor, while the removable covers offer easy maintenance. Whether you’re entertaining guests or enjoying a quiet evening at home, the Home Centre Emily Sofa Set provides the perfect blend of style and relaxation.

Specifications of Home Centre Emily 5 Seater Fabric Sectional Sofa Set:

Material: High-quality fabric upholstery

Seating Capacity: 5

Configuration: Modular sectional

Cushion Material: Plush, high-density foam

Frame Material: Sturdy wood construction

Dimensions: 184 cm*92 cm*88 cm

Colour: Neutral tones (available in various colours)

Maintenance: Removable and washable covers

Additional Features: Easy to assemble, contemporary design

Wooden sofa sets:

The Mamta Furniture Wooden Solid Sheesham Wood 5 Seater Sofa Set is a testament to exquisite craftsmanship and timeless elegance. Made from premium Sheesham wood, this sofa set is both robust and stylish, featuring intricate carvings and a polished finish that enhances the natural beauty of the wood. The set includes a three-seater sofa and two single-seater chairs, all fitted with comfortable, foam-filled cushions upholstered in high-quality fabric. Ideal for both modern and traditional living rooms, this sofa set offers a perfect blend of comfort and sophistication. The sturdy construction ensures durability, while the elegant design makes it a standout piece in any home. Buy this during Amazon sale.

Specifications of Mamta Furniture Wooden Solid Sheesham Wood 5 Seater Sofa Set:

Material: Solid Sheesham wood

Seating Capacity: 5

Set Includes: 1 three-seater sofa, 2 single-seater chairs

Cushion Material: High-density foam

Upholstery: Premium fabric

Dimensions: [Dimensions]

Colour: Natural wood finish (various upholstery colours available)

Maintenance: Easy to clean and maintain

Additional Features: Handcrafted, intricate wood carvings

Recliners:

The Sleepyhead RX7 Rocking & Revolving Single Seater Fabric Recliner is designed to provide ultimate relaxation and comfort. This versatile recliner features a smooth rocking motion and a 360-degree swivel base, allowing for easy movement and flexibility. Upholstered in soft, durable fabric, the RX7 recliner offers plush cushioning that supports your body in all the right places. With an easy-to-use reclining mechanism, you can adjust the chair to your preferred position, making it perfect for reading, watching TV, or having a nap. The sleek design and neutral colour palette make it a stylish addition to any living space. Amazon sale is the best time to buy this.

Specifications of Sleepyhead RX7 - Rocking & Revolving Single Seater Fabric Recliner:

Material: Soft, durable fabric upholstery

Seating Capacity: 1

Motion Type: Rocking and 360-degree swivel

Cushion Material: High-density foam

Frame Material: Sturdy metal and wood construction

Dimensions: 81.2D x 88.9W x 99H cm

Colour: Neutral tones

Reclining Mechanism: Manual lever

Additional Features: Ergonomic design, easy to assemble

Beds:

Make the most of the sale and buy the Wakefit Bed which is a perfect blend of style, comfort, and durability. Designed to offer a restful night's sleep, this bed features a sturdy frame made from high-quality materials. The sleek design and modern aesthetics make it a perfect fit for any bedroom decor. The bed is available in various sizes, ensuring that it meets your space requirements and sleeping preferences. With its easy-to-assemble structure and solid support, the Wakefit Bed ensures long-lasting use and a comfortable sleeping experience. Whether you prefer minimalist decor or something more elaborate, this bed provides a versatile foundation for any bedroom setup.

Specifications of Wakefit Bed:

Material: High-quality engineered wood or metal frame

Size Options: Available in multiple sizes (Single, Double, Queen, King)

Colour: Various finishes available

Dimensions: 2.1L x 1.57W x 0.8H Meters

Weight Capacity: ‎92 Kilograms

Assembly: Easy to assemble with included tools and instructions

Additional Features: Sturdy construction, modern design, compatible with various mattress types

Sofa cum beds:

The Dr. Smith Folding Sofa is a versatile and practical addition to any living space. Designed with convenience in mind, this folding sofa can easily transform from a comfortable seating area to a cosy bed, making it perfect for small flats, guest rooms, or multi-functional spaces. Upholstered in durable fabric, the sofa features plush cushioning that provides excellent comfort whether you're sitting or sleeping. The lightweight design and foldable mechanism allow for easy storage and portability. With its sleek, modern look and practical functionality, the Dr. Smith Folding Sofa is a must-have for those seeking flexibility and style.

Specifications of Dr. Smith Folding Sofa:

Material: Durable fabric upholstery

Seating Capacity: 2-3

Transformable: Converts from sofa to bed

Cushion Material: High-density foam

Frame Material: Lightweight, sturdy metal frame

Dimensions: 177D x 152W x 28H Centimetres

Colour: Various colour options available

Weight Capacity: 18 Kilograms

Assembly: No assembly required

Additional Features: Easy to fold and store, portable design

Kid’s bed:

The STRATA FURNITURE Sheesham Wood Bunk Bed combines functionality and elegance, making it a perfect choice for children’s rooms or shared spaces. Crafted from high-quality Sheesham wood, this bunk bed is designed for durability and long-lasting use. The rich, natural wood grain adds a touch of sophistication, while the sturdy construction ensures safety and stability. The bunk bed features two sleeping areas, with guard rails on the top bunk for added safety. The space-saving design makes it ideal for smaller rooms, while the classic style ensures it complements various decor themes.

Specifications of STRATA FURNITURE Sheesham Wood Bunk Bed:

Material: Solid Sheesham wood

Sleeping Capacity: 2

Safety Features: Guard rails on the top bunk

Ladder: Integrated ladder for easy access to the top bunk

Dimensions: 2.07 x 1.65 x 1.78 Meters

Colour: Natural wood finish

Assembly: Easy to assemble with included tools and instructions

Additional Features: Space-saving design, sturdy construction, elegant appearance

Hydraulic beds:

The Wakefit Engineered Wood Bed Hydraulic Bed offers a perfect combination of functionality and style. This bed features a hydraulic lift mechanism that provides ample under-bed storage, making it an ideal choice for those seeking space-saving solutions. The engineered wood construction ensures durability and stability, while the sleek design complements any bedroom decor. The hydraulic mechanism is easy to operate, allowing you to store and access your belongings with minimal effort. Available in various finishes, the Wakefit Hydraulic Bed not only enhances the aesthetics of your bedroom but also offers practical storage solutions.

Specifications of Wakefit Engineered Wood Bed Hydraulic Bed:

Material: Engineered wood

Hydraulic Mechanism: Smooth and easy lift for under-bed storage

Size Options: Available in multiple sizes (Single, Double, Queen, King)

Colour: Various finishes available

Dimensions: 2.1L x 1.57W x 0.8H Meters

Assembly: Easy to assemble with included tools and instructions

Additional Features: Space-saving design, sturdy construction, modern aesthetics in this space

Top 3 features of furniture items on Amazon Sale:

