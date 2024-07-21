Amazon Prime Day Sale: Up to 65% off on dining tables, centre tables, coffee tables, and more

Amazon Prime Day is here, and it’s the perfect opportunity to grab fantastic deals on a wide range of tables. Whether you’re looking to enhance your living room, dining area, office, or outdoor space, the sale has something for everyone. Here’s your ultimate guide to navigating the best table deals this Prime Day. The sale is scheduled to begin on July 20 and will end on July 21. So, in case you are looking to buy any kid of table for your home, the right time is now. Whether you're looking to revamp your living room, upgrade your dining area, create a more productive home office, or enhance your outdoor space, Amazon Prime Day has incredible discounts on tables to suit all your needs. Here’s your ultimate guide to navigating the best table deals this Prime Day. Check out these top deals on a wide range of tables during Amazon Prime Day sale

From the modish looking coffee tables, nestling tables, to dining tables and study table for your kids, Amazon has a wide array of tables for all your needs and requirements. So, read on and find your perfect pick at the right deal.

Coffee tables:

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Prim Engineered Wood Coffee Table is a perfect blend of functionality and style. Designed to enhance your living space, this coffee table features a sturdy engineered wood construction that ensures durability and long-lasting use. Its sleek and modern design complements various interior styles, making it a versatile addition to your home. The table comes with ample surface area to hold your beverages, books, and decorative items, while the lower shelf provides additional storage space for magazines and other essentials. Easy to assemble and maintain, the Solimo Prim Coffee Table is an excellent choice for those seeking both aesthetics and practicality in their furniture.

Specifications of Solimo Prim Engineered Wood Coffee Table:

Material: Engineered Wood

Dimensions (L x W x H): 90 x 60 x 45 cm

Colour: Walnut Finish

Weight: 15 kg

Additional Features: Lower storage shelf, easy assembly, sleek modern design

The Lukzer Engineered Wood Center Table is a stylish and functional piece designed to enhance your living room. Crafted from high-quality engineered wood, this center table offers robustness and longevity. Its contemporary design, featuring clean lines and a smooth finish, makes it an elegant addition to any modern home decor. The table's spacious top provides ample room for your coffee, snacks, and decorative items, while the open lower shelf offers additional storage for magazines, books, and more. Easy to clean and maintain, the Lukzer Center Table is ideal for those who value both style and practicality in their furniture. Make the most of the Prime Day sale to buy this.

Specifications of Lukzer Engineered Wood Center Table:

Material: Engineered Wood

Dimensions (L x W x H): 100 x 50 x 40 cm

Colour: Dark Brown

Weight: 18 kg

Additional Features: Open lower shelf, easy maintenance, contemporary design



Some more coffee tables:

Dining tables:

VK Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood Four Seater Dining Table

The VK Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood Four Seater Dining Table is a perfect blend of elegance and durability. Made from premium Sheesham wood, this dining table is built to last and withstand daily use. Its rich wood grain and natural finish add a touch of sophistication to your dining area. The table comfortably seats four people, making it ideal for small families or intimate gatherings. With its sturdy construction and timeless design, the VK Furniture Dining Table is not only functional but also a beautiful addition to any home. Get amazing discount on this table during the sale.

Specifications of VK Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood Four Seater Dining Table:

Material: Solid Sheesham Wood

Dimensions (L x W x H): 120 x 80 x 75 cm

Colour: Natural Wood Finish

Weight: 35 kg

Additional Features: Durable construction, elegant design, seats four

Amazon sale is the best time to buy a dining table. The LIZZAWOOD® Solid Sheesham Wood Six Seater Dining Table combines robust construction with a sophisticated design. Crafted from high-quality Sheesham wood, this dining table is designed to provide both durability and aesthetic appeal. Its spacious top can comfortably accommodate six people, making it perfect for family dinners and social gatherings. The natural wood grain and polished finish add a touch of elegance to any dining room. With its sturdy build and timeless style, the LIZZAWOOD® Dining Table is an excellent investment for your home.

Specifications of LIZZAWOOD® Solid Sheesham Wood Six Seater Dining Table:

Material: Solid Sheesham Wood

Dimensions (L x W x H): 150 x 90 x 75 cm

Colour: Natural Wood Finish

Weight: 45 kg

Additional Features: Seats six, polished finish, robust construction

Some more dining tables:

Nesting tables:

The VOWNER Nesting Tables are a versatile and stylish addition to any living space. These tables come in a set of three, designed to nest together for easy storage and space-saving. Made from high-quality materials, these tables are sturdy and durable, ensuring long-lasting use. The sleek, modern design features clean lines and a smooth finish, making them suitable for various decor styles. Use them together as a set or separately as side tables, coffee tables, or accent pieces. The VOWNER Nesting Tables offer both functionality and elegance, perfect for any home. Get amazing offers on Amazon sale on this nesting table.

Specifications of VOWNER Nesting Tables:

Material: Engineered Wood and Metal

Dimensions (L x W x H): 50 x 50 x 50 cm (largest table)

Colour: Black and Natural Wood Finish

Weight: 12 kg (set)

Additional Features: Space-saving design, versatile use, modern aesthetic

The aboxoo Coffee Table Nesting set is designed for both style and practicality. This set includes two tables that can be used separately or nested together to save space. Made from high-quality materials, these tables are both sturdy and durable, ensuring long-lasting performance. The contemporary design features a sleek metal frame and a wood-finish top, making them a perfect addition to any modern living room. These tables are ideal for entertaining guests, as they provide ample surface area for drinks, snacks, and decorative items. During the sale, bring home this amazing table.

Specifications of aboxoo Coffee Table Nesting:

Material: Wood and Metal

Dimensions (L x W x H): 60 x 60 x 45 cm (largest table)

Colour: Oak and Black

Weight: 14 kg (set)

Additional Features: Nesting design, sturdy construction, modern look

Some more nesting tables:

Bedside table:

The MURALICRAFT Solid Sheesham Wood Bedside Table is a blend of functionality and elegance. Crafted from premium Sheesham wood, this bedside table offers durability and a beautiful natural finish. Its compact design includes a drawer and an open shelf, providing ample storage space for your bedside essentials. The rich wood grain and classic style make it a perfect addition to any bedroom decor. Whether used to hold a lamp, books, or personal items, this bedside table adds both utility and charm to your space.

Specifications of MURALICRAFT Solid Sheesham Wood Bedside Table:

Material: Solid Sheesham Wood

Dimensions (L x W x H): 40 x 30 x 50 cm

Colour: Natural Wood Finish

Weight: 12 kg

Additional Features: Drawer and open shelf, natural wood grain, compact design

The FireBees Modern Wooden Bedside Table combines sleek design with practical functionality. Constructed from high-quality wood, this bedside table is built to last and adds a modern touch to your bedroom. The table features a spacious drawer and an open shelf, offering plenty of storage for your nighttime essentials. Its minimalist design and smooth finish make it a versatile piece that can complement various interior styles. Whether used as a bedside table or an accent piece, the FireBees Modern Wooden Table is a stylish and practical addition to any home.

Specifications of FireBees Modern Wooden Table, Wooden Bedside Table:

Material: Wood

Dimensions (L x W x H): 45 x 35 x 55 cm

Colour: White and Natural Wood

Weight: 10 kg

Additional Features: Spacious drawer, open shelf, modern design

Some more bedside tables:

Study table:



The Wakefit Study Table is designed to provide a comfortable and efficient workspace. Made from high-quality engineered wood, this study table is sturdy and durable. Its spacious tabletop offers ample room for a computer, books, and other study materials. The table also features storage compartments to help you stay organized. With its sleek design and functional layout, the Wakefit Study Table is perfect for students and professionals alike. Easy to assemble and maintain, this study table is a practical addition to any home office or study area.

Specifications of Wakefit Study Table:

Material: Engineered Wood

Dimensions (L x W x H): 120 x 60 x 75 cm

Colour: Walnut Finish

Weight: 25 kg

Additional Features: Storage compartments, spacious tabletop, easy assembly

The QARA Study Table offers a perfect blend of style and functionality for your home office or study area. Constructed from premium engineered wood, this study table is designed to be sturdy and long-lasting. It features a large tabletop that provides ample space for your laptop, books, and study materials. The table also includes multiple storage options, such as drawers and shelves, to keep your workspace organized. With its modern design and practical features, the QARA Study Table is an excellent choice for students and professionals.

Specifications of QARA Study Table:

Material: Engineered Wood

Dimensions (L x W x H): 110 x 55 x 75 cm

Colour: Dark Walnut

Weight: 22 kg

Additional Features: Multiple storage options, large tabletop, modern design

Some more study tables:

Console table

The Vivek Wood Solid Sheesham Wood Console Table is a stunning piece that adds both style and functionality to any space. Made from high-quality Sheesham wood, this console table boasts a rich natural finish that highlights the beautiful wood grain. Its sturdy construction ensures durability, while the sleek design makes it a versatile addition to your home. The table features a spacious top and additional storage shelves, making it perfect for displaying decorative items or storing everyday essentials. Whether placed in an entryway, living room, or hallway, the Vivek Wood Console Table is a sophisticated and practical choice.

Specifications of Vivek Wood Solid Sheesham Wood Console Table:

Material: Solid Sheesham Wood

Dimensions (L x W x H): 120 x 40 x 80 cm

Colour: Natural Wood Finish

Weight: 30 kg

Additional Features: Spacious top, storage shelves, sturdy construction

The REDWOOD Sheesham Wood Console Table is a perfect blend of elegance and practicality. Crafted from premium Sheesham wood, this console table is designed to last, with a natural finish that showcases the wood's rich grain. The table features a spacious top for displaying decorative items and two lower shelves for additional storage. Its sturdy build and timeless design make it a versatile piece that can complement any decor style. Ideal for entryways, living rooms, or hallways, the REDWOOD Console Table adds a touch of sophistication to any space.

Specifications of REDWOOD Sheesham Wood Console Table:

Material: Solid Sheesham Wood

Dimensions (L x W x H): 110 x 35 x 75 cm

Colour: Natural Wood Finish

Weight: 28 kg

Additional Features: Two lower shelves, spacious top, elegant design

Some more console tables:

Top three features of tables on Amazon Sale 2024

Tables Material Colour Weight Amazon Brand - Solimo Prim Engineered Wood Coffee Table Engineered Wood Walnut 15 kg Lukzer Engineered Wood Center Table Engineered Wood Wenge 18 kg VK Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood Four Seater Dining Table Solid Sheesham Wood Natural 35 kg LIZZAWOOD® Solid Sheesham Wood Six Seater Dining Table Solid Sheesham Wood Honey Finish 45 kg VOWNER Nesting Tables Engineered Wood Black & White 10 kg aboxoo Coffee Table Nesting Metal and Wood Rustic Brown 12 kg MURALICRAFT Solid Sheesham Wood Bedside Table Solid Sheesham Wood Teak 8 kg FireBees Modern Wooden Table, Wooden Bedside Table Engineered Wood Oak 7 kg Wakefit Study Table Engineered Wood Walnut 20 kg QARA Study Table Metal and Engineered Wood Black 22 kg Vivek Wood Solid Sheesham Wood Console Table Solid Sheesham Wood Walnut Finish 30 kg REDWOOD Sheesham Wood Console Table Solid Sheesham Wood Natural 28 kg

FAQ on best tables during Amazon Prime Day Sale:

1.What types of tables are available during the Amazon Prime Day Sale?

Answer: During the Amazon Prime Day Sale, you can find a wide variety of tables, including:

Coffee Tables: For your living room, available in different materials like wood, glass, and metal.

Dining Tables: Ranging from compact two-seaters to large family-sized tables.

Office Desks: Including ergonomic and adjustable options for home offices.

Console Tables: Perfect for entryways or living rooms with additional storage.

Nesting Tables: Versatile and space-saving sets.

Bedside Tables: Functional and stylish options for your bedroom.

Outdoor Tables: Durable tables suitable for patios and gardens.

2.How can I determine the quality of a table on sale?

Answer: To determine the quality of a table, consider the following:

Material: Look for high-quality materials like solid wood, engineered wood, or durable metal.

Customer Reviews: Read reviews to see what other buyers have experienced.

Brand Reputation: Consider tables from reputable brands known for quality furniture.

Specifications: Check the product specifications for details on dimensions, weight, and additional features.

3.What are the top features to look for when buying a table during the sale?

Answer: When buying a table, focus on these features:

Material: Ensure the material suits your needs and decor style (e.g., wood, metal, glass).

Ensure the material suits your needs and decor style (e.g., wood, metal, glass). Dimensions: Measure your space and compare it with the table's dimensions to ensure a good fit.

Measure your space and compare it with the table's dimensions to ensure a good fit. Additional Features: Look for added functionalities like storage shelves, drawers, or extendable tops.

4.Are there any exclusive deals or discounts on tables during Prime Day?

Answer: Yes, Amazon Prime Day offers exclusive deals and discounts on a wide range of tables. These can include lightning deals, limited-time offers, and substantial discounts on popular brands. Prime members can access these deals earlier and enjoy additional savings.

5.Can I assemble the tables myself, or do they come pre-assembled?

Answer: Most tables will require some assembly, but they typically come with detailed instructions and the necessary tools. Some smaller tables or nesting

