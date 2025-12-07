Amla shots for bridesmaids: Dermatologist shares a 3-day skincare routine to help brighten your skin before a wedding

Looking fresh for back-to-back wedding functions can feel like a race against time, especially for bridesmaids juggling outfits, late-night events, and travel. With so much happening at once, finding a simple ritual that boosts skin brightness while maintaining steady energy becomes an absolute priority. That’s why the amla shot trend has become such a popular pre-wedding hack. It’s quick, easy, and fits effortlessly into a packed schedule, making it a smart option for anyone who wants a noticeable refresh without complicated routines. Bridesmaid glow prep: A quick amla shot routine that helps brighten skin naturally. (Canva)

What is amla shot?

Amla shots are made from Indian gooseberry (amla), blended with ginger, mint, cumin, black pepper and black salt. Some people may even add honey or jaggery for a dash of sweetness.

Benefits of amla for glowing skin

As Dr Nirupama Parwanda, Dermatologist and Founder of Zolie Skin Clinic, says the amla shot has become popular pre-wedding. Think of it as a fast, practical boost that sets the tone for healthier-looking skin throughout the wedding week. Here are some reasons why Indian gooseberry can be a quick booster for skin.

Amla is an antioxidant powerhouse

Amla delivers one of the richest natural sources of vitamin C, far higher than common citrus fruits, as noted by Dr Parwanda. This boosts collagen repair and shields the skin from free-radical damage, key to achieving fast brightness. Dr Parwanda explains that antioxidants work more effectively when they require less energy to neutralise oxidative stress, providing the skin with quicker protection. This also works for skin brightening

Amla gives a quick gut detox

Amla supports digestion and gut function, which in turn have a direct impact on the skin, according to Dr Parwanda. Better digestion can reduce bloating and make the face look clearer and more relaxed, exactly what bridesmaids want during the high-stress period of wedding preparations.

Tips to take an amla shot

Do not exceed 20 ml per shot, as advised by Dr Parwanda.

Timing: For best absorption, take it on an empty stomach.

Who should be careful

If you have acidity or gastritis: If you have concerns about these conditions, avoid taking them on an empty stomach.

Kidney issues: The high Vitamin C content may cause discomfort for those with kidney-related problems.

Diabetes: Individuals with uncontrolled diabetes should be cautious, especially if adding honey or sweeteners, notes Dr Parwanda.

What changes can bridesmaids realistically expect in 3 days?

Dr Parwanda makes it clear that three days is too short for structural skin transformations. But mild, visible improvements are possible. Amla mainly works by reducing inflammation, supporting digestion, and boosting antioxidant activity. Here are some of the likely changes:

Reduced puffiness through its natural anti-inflammatory effect.

Instant freshness and a mild glow are supported by Vitamin C and natural enzymes.

Clearer-looking skin is a potential benefit of gut detox, which helps reduce triggers behind breakouts.

Enjoy a softer skin feel thanks to improved hydration and minerals.

Dr Parwanda clarifies that while some results can appear by Day 3, more noticeable changes often show up closer to Day 7. Use the 3-day challenge as a quick-start ritual, but continue for a week to see fuller benefits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.