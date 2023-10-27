Amla to buttermilk; 5 superfoods to lower cholesterol levels naturally

High level of LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol and triglycerides could be an early sign of a dreaded health issue such as heart attack or stroke. One or the other lifestyle factors could be responsible for these uncontrolled levels of bad cholesterol in your bloodstream ranging from a high-fat or sugary diet to having a high BMI. If you have an inactive lifestyle, the chances of developing cholesterol issues and subsequently chronic illnesses are high. Apart from regular exercise, one needs to modify diet for dealing with cholesterol better. Adding fibre, fruits, vegetables, healthy fats, and certain herbs can help you lower cholesterol. (Also read: Ancient Wisdom Part 20: Weight loss to cholesterol control; amazing benefits of cumin seeds)

Cholesterol, a wax-like substance produced by the body, has many important functions and is thus important for us. However, when we add too much of it through diet, it starts damaging the body functions. Improving good cholesterol levels or HDL (high-density lipoprotein) can help get rid of LDL. Quitting smoking and drinking also helps when it comes to cholesterol management.

Nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal in her Instagram post discussed about superfoods to lower cholesterol levels naturally.

1. Garlic

Use it for tempering while cooking. You may also cook up a garlic soup. One of the recipes that I use with most of my clients is garlic milk. Have it at bedtime for 12 weeks consistently and see the blood work improving for you.

2. Barley

It has the prebiotic beta-glucan that helps lower cholesterol. Ganeriwal says one add it to the diet in many forms like barley khichdi, barley porridge, barley soup and barley roti.

3. Triphala

It’s a time-tested recipe that relieves inflammation and therefore helps almost all systems in the body so much so that there’s a popular folk saying in India that says— “just as a mother cares for her children, Triphala too takes care of the body’s internal organs in the same way.”

4. Buttermilk

Make buttermilk the traditional way and then add turmeric powder, rock salt, curry leaves and grated ginger to it. Have it once every day and you will see your cholesterol levels improving after 3 months.

5. Amla

One of the best home remedies for cholesterol. 12 weeks of consumption can help lower cholesterol and improve serum lipid profile. Use fresh amla if available else you can also consume amla powder available at market all through the year.

"None of the above superfoods would work if you do not have an overall balanced lifestyle: Eat right, sleep on time, move often and deal with stress well," says Ganeriwal.

