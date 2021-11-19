Amyra Dastur is our midweek fitness inspo. Here’s why

Amyra Dastur is a fitness enthusiast. The actor’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her animal flow workout sessions. Amyra’s immense dedication and focus for her workout routine often manages to inspire her Instagram family to pick up the dumbbells and work on their body. Thursday was one such day when Amyra’s videos from her gym routine made their way on her Instagram stories and managed to serve her fans with all the fitness inspo they need.

Two snippets of Amyra’s workout routine were shared by the actor on her Instagram stories. Dressed in a pink tank top and a black pair of gym trousers, Amyra can be seen taking up various exercise routines. In one of the videos, Amyra can be seen lifting weights and doing sit-ups continuously.

In another video, Amyra can be seen balancing her body on her palms on the floor with her legs in perpendicular to her hands, against a movable rail of sorts, attached to a gym equipment. Amyra can be seen moving her legs to form the L Hold with her body and repeating the process continuously and working on her core muscles. Take a look at the snippets from Amyra’s Instagram stories.

Amyra Dastur's Instagram stories. (Instagram/@amyradastur93)

Amyra loves to workout. For Mondays, Amyra has no blues as she is busy in her gym, engrossed in her fitness routine. Here’s proof:

Weightlifting, as performed by Amyra in one of the videos, helps in developing physical strength. It also helps in shedding the extra fat quickly and improving the overall endurance of the body. Weightlifting also helps in reducing stress and developing confidence.

In the other video, Amyra can be seen doing the L Hold handstand. This position helps in strengthening the arms and the core muscles. It also helps in improving the balance and coordination of the body.

