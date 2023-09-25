Ancient Wisdom Part 7: Wonderful benefits of ajwain for weight loss

Note to readers: Ancient Wisdom is a series of guides that shines a light on age-old wisdom that has helped people for generations with time-honoured wellness solutions to everyday fitness problems, persistent health issues and stress management, among others. Through this series, we try to provide contemporary solutions to your health worries with traditional insights.

In Ayurveda, ajwain is considered a strong cleanser. It increases the appetite and boosts digestion.

A pinch of ajwain with salt or in your paratha dough can keep digestive issues at bay, it is said by elders in a family. The pungent, aromatic and flavourful spice also lends a unique flavour to deep-fried foods like poori, pakora and tadka in curries and vegetables, whetting the appetite. Ajwain also known as the scientific name Trachyspermum is considered a potent herb in Ayurveda which can aid weight loss, detoxification, and ease digestion. Useful for balancing Vata and Kapha, ajwain increases Pitta. The plant has a rich phytochemical profile consisting of many important phytochemicals including carvone, thymol, limonene, hygroscopic saponin, crystalline flavone and dillapiole which are associated with many important therapeutic activities like anti-bacterial, anti-ulcer, anti-platelet, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory etc

In Ayurveda, ajwain is considered a strong cleanser. It increases the appetite and boosts digestion. It also takes care of any bloating, acidity and discomfort in the stomach. From the ancient times ajwain has been used to treat many disorders from fever, abdominal pain, menstrual discomforts to even ear conditions.

Fruits and seeds of ajwain plant are used for various medicinal purposes. Ajwain seeds are used in snacks, pastries and as a spice. Decoction of ajwain seeds is utilized as first line treatment in Ayurveda for abdominal discomfort, loose bowels, cough and stomach issues. Fruits of ajwain have antiseptic, anti-fungal/anti-bacterial and anthelmintic properties.

In traditional Indian and Middle Eastern medicine, ajwain, also known as carom seeds, has been used since ancient times as a natural remedy for weight loss.

Use of ajwain in ancient times

Ajwain seed powder along with black salt can provide relief in abdominal pain. Mixed with ghee and sugar, ajwain seed powder can heal scanty menstruation and clear out the uterus. It is said that Persian traditional healers used eye and ear drop formed from ajwain seeds to treat ear conditions. In some tribes of Madhya Pradesh, ajwain seeds are mixed with jaggery or gud and warm ghee and taken orally to provide strength after pregnancy.

"In traditional Indian and Middle Eastern medicine, ajwain, also known as carom seeds, has been used since ancient times as a natural remedy for weight loss. Its remarkable properties, such as being a potent digestive stimulant and appetite suppressant, have made it a popular choice for those seeking to shed excess pounds. ajwain's active compounds, including thymol, not only enhance metabolism but also help in the breakdown of fat cells. Moreover, its ability to alleviate bloating and indigestion makes it an ideal addition to weight loss regimens by promoting a smoother digestive process. This age-old remedy continues to be valued for its holistic approach to weight management, embodying the wisdom of centuries-old herbal traditions," says Vaibhav Jain, Ayurveda Expert, co-founder, Aayush Bharat.

Benefits of ajwain for weight loss and digestion

As per Jain, here are some of the amazing benefits of ajwain:

Ajwain fights bacteria and fungi

Ajwain or carom seeds omprove cholesterol levels

The ancient spice helps in lowering blood pressure

Ajwain helps in healing peptic ulcers and relieve indigestion

Ajwain has anti-inflammatory qualities

Best ways to add ajwain to the diet

Preety Tyagi, Lead Health Coach, Nutritionist and Founder of MY22BMI shares best ways to add carom seeds to your food or have it as a herbal infusion.

1 glass of lukewarm ajwain water, early morning as detox water is the best way to consume it.

Ajwain oil can be applied on the belly button for digestive relief. It is quite easy to do.

Ajwain can be added while cooking curries, vegetables to not only enhance the taste but also make it more palatable and digestible by the body.

Adding ajwain seeds while make a dough for chaptis, paranthas or puris can greatly help too. It’s an easy way of releasing all the essential enzymes in the stomach to digest your breads while making the breads taste good too

Jain shares more ways to consume ajwain

Ajwain water: Start your day with ajwain water by soaking a teaspoon of ajwain seeds in a glass of warm water overnight. Strain and drink this water in the morning on an empty stomach to aid digestion and kickstart your metabolism.

Seasoning in cooking: Toast ajwain seeds in a dry pan until they release a fragrant aroma, and then grind them into a powder. Use this powder as a seasoning in your curries, stews, and vegetables for an earthy, slightly spicy flavour.

Ajwain tea: Brew ajwain tea by adding a teaspoon of ajwain seeds to a cup of boiling water. Let it steep for a few minutes, strain, and drink. You can sweeten it with honey or add a bit of lemon for extra flavour.

Pickles: Incorporate ajwain seeds into homemade pickles for an additional layer of taste and digestion benefits.

Who should avoid ajwain?

Jain says ajwain is not for everyone and here's who should not consume it.

Pregnant women

Young children

People with allergies

People who are taking blood pressure medications

Scheduled surgeries

Pregnant women must avoid taking ajwain. It can cause severe vomiting, nausea and dizziness when consumed regularly.

Interesting facts about ajwain

Ajwain packs a punch in terms of both flavour and health benefits. Ajwain is renowned for its distinct thyme-like aroma and sharp, peppery taste, making it a popular seasoning in Indian cuisine. Beyond its culinary uses, it has been cherished for centuries in traditional medicine for its digestive properties, effectively alleviating indigestion, bloating, and gas. These multifaceted attributes make ajwain a spice that delights the senses while offering a plethora of health benefits.

Ajwain contains an essential oil, thymol which is responsible for its unique fragrance

Ajwain contains some essential fatty acids, antioxidants, fibre, some protein and even carbohydrates

Ajwain is full of essential vitamins and minerals

The real name of ajwain or carom seeds is Trachyspermum ammi

Ajwain is effective in getting rid of mucus and thus helps relieve cold

