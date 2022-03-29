Ankita Konwar, after a 7K run, speaks of her journey of fitness

Ankita Konwar believes in the power of fitness. The fitness enthusiast and wife of Milind Soman, keeps sharing snippets of her fitness journey on her Instagram profile. Milind and Ankita are a power couple who keeps setting the fitness bar higher for us with each and every snippet of their workout diaries. From exercising together to being Milind’s crew in his cycling trip from Mumbai to Delhi, they always stay by each other in fitness. Ankita’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself working out – both high intensity workouts and yoga – and they always manage to give fitness motivation to us.

Ankita, on Tuesday, brushed our midweek blues away with a set of pictures of herself running through Varca beach in Goa. Ankita and Milind recently flew off to Goa for a trip and since then her Instagram profile is a plethora of their ventures by the sea. From relishing on freshly-cut watermelons to beat the heat to smiling through a run with the sea waves in the backdrop, Ankita is giving us fitness goals wrapped in travel FOMO.

In one of the pictures shared by Ankita, she can be seen smiling with all her heart for the camera all the while running on the beach. She also shared a loved-up picture of herself with husband Milind. With the picture, Ankita spoke about her perspective of fitness – she wrote that fitness is a journey that we work on continuously. It is not a destination. “A super fun 7k run on the lovely Varca beach this morning,” she added. Take a look:

Beach running comes loaded with health benefits. It helps in strengthening the weak links of the body as the surface beneath keeps shifting and creates an unstable pace. It also helps in resistance training with a picturesque view which helps in cleansing our mind. Beach running helps in burning mega calories as well.