Somewhere in Gujarat, Ankita Konwar performs Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana

Ankita Konwar is our fitness goal – we mean it. Ankita, who is a fitness enthusiast and wife of Bollywood actor and model Milind Soman, loves everything about fitness. Ankita keeps sharing snippets of her fitness diaries on her Instagram profile which aptly capture the essence of her hard work and her dedication of acing everything related to fitness to perfection.

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are often spotted running their way in Mumbai or sometimes in eccentric locations. Be it on their holiday or on a random normal day, Ankita and Milind always ensures to stay up-to-date with their fitness routine. Ankita recently turned crew for Milind as he cycled the long distance from Mumbai to Delhi as an initiative to explore alternate transportation in order to address vehicular pollution and find sustainable ways to travel.

ALSO READ: Milind Soman does push-ups with 'supportive wife' Ankita Konwar sitting on back

Ankita and Milind are currently in Gujarat exploring the state. Ankita and Milind keep visiting Gujarat to explore the locations. A day back, Ankita shared a picture of herself kickstarting her day with an intense yoga routine by the banks of river Ambika in Gujarat. Ankita, in the picture, can be seen standing with her arms stretched outwards and balancing her entire body on her one leg, as she brought the other leg near to her hands and touching it. The picture also captures Ankita's reflection in the crystal-clear water of river Ambika. "Somewhere along the river Ambika. Gujarat has such hidden gems," Ankita captioned her picture. Take a look:

Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana, also known as the extended hand-to-big-toe pose, comes with multiple health benefits for the body. It helps in strengthening the legs, ankles and the muscles around the knees. It also helps in stretching the hamstrings, calves and the hip. The yoga position also helps in opening up of the hips, shoulders and arms.