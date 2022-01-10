Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar's ‘walk to remember’ in Thar desert is cardio inspo

Enjoying the “last sunset of 2021” after a 110kms run, Indian fitness and travel enthusiasts Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar were seen walking with a camel in the Thar desert and their subtle workout inspired us to add walking to our daily fitness routine. If you are looking for the perfect but also easy cardio inspo to kickstart Monday workout routine, let Milind and Ankita's “walk to remember” in Thar desert sort your fitness woes courtesy the health benefits of the simple exercise.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the couple shared a glimpse of their breathtaking exercise session in the backdrop of the tangerine setting sun. While Milind donned a grey hoodie with a pair of black Puma tights and a pair of sunglasses, Ankita's athleisure look included a yellow puffer jacket teamed with a pair of black capri tights and matching sunglasses.

Twinning in slippers instead of running shoes, the duo walked on the highway road while a camel followed them. Ankita shared in the caption, “The last sunset of 2021 ! A walk to remember towards the thar desert .. #jaisalmer #thardesert #rajasthan #love #health #happiness #togetherforever (sic).”

Benefits:

A daily walk for 30-45 minutes could improve the heart functions and also help reduce cholesterol and weight. Fitness experts recommend brisk walking since this aerobic exercise or weight bearing exercise burns plenty of kilojoules, improves cardiovascular fitness, strengthens muscles and helps to build strong bones along with maintaining a healthy weight.

It helps to stay disease free and get fit without spending long hours in the gym. Among various cardio exercises, walking is considered to be especially beneficial as a research led by the University of Sydney showed that walking at an average pace was associated with a 20% risk reduction for mortality. Walking at a brisk or fast pace was associated with a risk reduction of 24%.

A similar result was found for risk of cardiovascular disease mortality, with a reduction of 24% for walking at an average pace and 21% walking at a brisk or fast pace, compared to walking at a slow pace. Waling lowers the risk of death from heart disease or stroke and reduces the risk of heart failure among post-menopausal women.

Even a 10-minute walk can be more healthy for you than taking 10,000 steps a day. It controls blood pressure and increases blood circulation through body, bringing more oxygen and nutrients to all organs and muscles.