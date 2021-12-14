Ankita Konwar is having a not so 'normal day.' That's why, she is doing this...

Ankita Konwar is a fitness enthusiast. Her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of her fitness routines and they are goals for us. Ankita is often spotted with husband Milind Soman, acing several fitness routines such as running, cycling and being couple goals at fitness. But on Tuesday, Ankita ended up being lazy, just like us, and did something which we all do – look at pictures of our fitness routines and just stare at them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ankita is currently busy crewing for Milind Soman, who is cycling the long distance from Mumbai to Delhi. This cycling drive is done as a green initiative on opting for alternative transportation. This initiative effectively addresses the vehicular pollution caused by transportation and the effect that it has on the environment.

Even though Ankita loves being on the road and in her walking shoes when it comes to everything fitness, now she is happy to be crewing for husband Milind. However, that is not stopping her from enjoying short distance runs when she can scoop out some time for herself.

ALSO READ: In the middle of cycling, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar did this…

For the weekend, Ankita went on a solo run and loved it absolutely. However, for the Tuesday, she is lazy. And hence, she is busy looking at pictures of herself caught in action in her running shoes. She went on a trip down memory lane and stopped mid-way because she stumbled on a picture of herself from a few days ago, running. "On a normal day I would run, but today is not a normal day. Today is a lazy day where I’d rather just lie in bed and look at this picture," her post read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Running comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the bones and shedding the extra calories from the body. It also helps in developing cardiovascular fitness.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON