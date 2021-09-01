Ankita Konwar’s ‘slow paced rainy 10k run’ is perfect fitness inspo for today

After nailing a 30km run and 30 surya namaskars on her 30th birthday last week, Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar is out to inspire fitness enthusiasts once again this Wednesday with her “slow paced rainy 10k run”. Does running in the rain makes one catch cold? Ankita answers it with her 10k run as she wishes fans “health and happiness”.

Taking to her social media handle, Ankita gave health freaks a glimpse of her intense sprint session this morning as she hit the road. Donning a black spaghetti top teamed with a pair of burgundy shorts, Ankita pulled back her tresses into a no-nonsense braid and accessorised her athleisure look with a smartwatch to keep a count of calories burnt.

Showing thumbs up for the camera, Ankita flashed her million dollar smile as she posed in between her sprint session. She revealed in the picture’s caption, “A slow paced rainy 10k run for the day

Thank you everyone for your warm and lovely wishes ! Thank you for making my 30th so special Wish you all health and happiness.. #wednesdayvibes #gratitude #love #runninggirls #runnersofindia @iglee_capturer (sic).”

Benefits:

Contrary to popular belief, running in the cold or in the rain won't actually give you a cold instead, it will help you in achieving herculean strength and building mental toughness. From cooling you off to enabling you to go farther, longer and maybe even faster, running in the rain burns more calories as our bodies aren't at risk of overheating and it makes you tough.

Apart from strengthening muscles and improving cardiovascular fitness, running helps to build strong bones, as it is a weight bearing exercise and burns plenty of kilo joules which in turn helps to maintain a healthy weight.

As per a study on Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases, running each day for just 5 to 10 minutes at a moderate pace, say 6.0 miles per hour, not only has a significant impact on longevity but may also reduced the risk of death from heart attack or stroke and other cardiovascular disease, lower the risk of developing cancer, lower the risk of developing neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The study highlighted that runners in general have a 25%–40% reduced risk of premature mortality and live approximately 3 years longer than non-runners.

Improved sleep and moods are other benefits of running. As per a group of Dutch researchers, running 2.5 hours per week or 30 minutes for five days a week can also result in enjoying maximum longevity benefits.

