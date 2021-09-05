Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Ankita Konwar shares 4 ways to achieve happiness in new Instagram video, Milind Soman hearts it
health

Ankita Konwar shares 4 ways to achieve happiness in new Instagram video, Milind Soman hearts it

Ankita Konwar's latest video on Instagram talks about four ways through which one can achieve happiness. Her husband, Milind Soman, reacted to the video by liking her post. 
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Ankita Konwar shares 4 ways to achieve happiness in new Instagram video, Milind Soman hearts it(Instagram/@ankita_earthy)

Fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar took to Instagram recently to list various ways through which one can achieve happiness. You can also follow these simple steps that will boost your mental and physical health.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday evening, Ankita posted a clip of herself coming out of a swimming pool in a printed bikini set. She captioned the video, "Path to happiness. #saturdayvibes #fun #reelsvideo #feelitreelit #instareels," and listed four ways to do so.

The video begins with Ankita coming out of the swimming pool and then posing for the camera. She listed four points on her Instagram reel that read, "Exercise, Meditate, Never compare yourself to others, and Practice gratitude." After Ankita shared the reel, her husband Milind Soman also hearted it. Watch the video:

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ: Milind Soman nails a headstand to stretch mind, body and spirit in workout video

The first point listed by Ankita is exercise, and the benefits of regularly hitting the grind are well known. Even the 30-year-old and her husband, Milind Soman, often stress the importance of packing in a few minutes of workout in our daily routine. To list a few benefits, regular exercise builds endurance, reduces heart disease risks, helps the body manage blood sugar and insulin levels, produces endorphins, and improves mental health and mood.

Second, meditation helps us bring our body back to the present moment during stressful situations, increases self-awareness, reduces negative emotions, and increases imagination, patience and tolerance.

In the end, Ankita asked her followers to avoid comparing themselves with others and practising gratitude. When we compare ourselves with other people, we create unrealistic expectations and end up hurting ourselves. Expressing gratitude increases the feeling of positivity and reduces stress.

What do you think about the steps mentioned by Ankita?

Meanwhile, Ankita recently celebrated her 30th birthday by escaping with her husband and family on an intimate holiday. The 30-year-old even shared snippets from the bash on social media and revealed that she went on a 30k run and did 30 Surya Namaskars to celebrate the big day.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ankita konwar milind soman
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Study suggests companion dogs might be the key to solving dementia

National Nutrition Week: 5 health benefits of setting curd with raisins

National Nutrition Week: 5 healthy ways for better menopause

National Nutrition Week: 5 tips to improve your overall skin and hair health
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP