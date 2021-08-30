Ankita Konwar shares what makes her happy and does yoga to celebrate 30th birthday: Watch

Fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar is entering her 30s by preaching self-love and practising yoga with her latest videos on Instagram. Her birthday posts will motivate you to focus on your mental, as well as your physical health. Her husband, Milind Soman, also reacted to one of the clips, and his comment will give you relationship goals.

Ankita, who is celebrating her 30th birthday today, August 30, took to Instagram to share an Instagram reel in which she danced around in a garden with a broad smile on her face. She posted the video with the caption, "THIS is how I'm walking into my 30s. Loving and living."

The video begins with a voice asking, 'What makes you happy?' as Ankita dances in joy. After a few seconds, another voice starts narrating Ankita's answer to the question. It says, "The person I'm becoming. She is just the best and I am so proud of her." Watch the video below:

Ankita wore a yellow mini dress featuring strappy details on the back and a layered neckline for the happy clip. She left her tresses open for the video.

After the 30-year-old shared the post, Milind Soman took to the comments to write, "Cuter than cute," to which Ankita replied with kiss emoticons.

In the second video, Ankita did a yoga flow routine. She captioned the clip, "It's the movement that matters. So keep moving. Perfection doesn't exist - trust me because I'm a Virgo and I still dare to say it."

The video shows Ankita, dressed in a racerback sports bra and printed shorts, doing Hasta Uttanasana, followed by Hastapadasana, Downward dog pose, Plank Knee to Elbows, and Plank walkouts. She nailed the yoga flow routine and inspired us to sweat it out on the yoga mat and say goodbye to the Monday blues.

Ankita married Milind Soman in 2018. The two tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Alibaug.

