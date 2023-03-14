Anti-ageing tips: Signs of premature ageing and hacks to prevent it

As you age, so does your skin where fine lines may begin to form around the eyes and mouth and the proteins collagen and elastin—which are responsible for the structure, strength and elasticity of the skin—begin to weaken but for some, these changes occur faster than others, known as premature ageing. Premature aging can happen as a result of common lifestyle factors and behaviours, all of which can be corrected or altered and the more you know about how to avoid premature ageing, the more control you can take toward maintaining a healthier, younger body and mind.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, Cosmetologist and MD at International Aesthetics, revealed how to identify the signs of premature ageing and said, “Fine lines, wrinkles, and grey hair are generally the first things that come to mind when talking about aging. It’s important to remember that your skin is unique and there’s no standard for ageing skin that applies to everyone but if you’re under the age of 35, and you notice any of the following telltale signs of aging skin, you may be ageing prematurely. Premature ageing also includes the formation of sunspots (also called liver spots or age spots), dry or itchy skin, sagging skin, sunken cheeks or temples and hyperpigmentation around the chest.”

Talking about what causes premature ageing, she shared, “Loss of collagen and elastin, two essential proteins that give your skin its youthful suppleness and resilience make your skin look dull, thin and wrinkled. Years of sun exposure add up and cause dark spots to show up all over and gravity takes its toll as it constantly tugs on your weakening skin, causing saggy eyelids and brows. If prematurely wrinkled skin and hyperpigmentation run in your family, chances are good you’ll see these signs show up early. Moreover, poor dietary habits, a range of environmental and lifestyle factors also affect how we look and feel. Your skin is a living organ that requires proper nutrients to generate new cells. A bad diet, with high levels of sugar and carbohydrates or excess alcohol and caffeine, can rob you of this vital hydration and cause signs of premature ageing. Likewise, smoking doesn’t just cause internal damage, it triggers premature ageing in your skin too by causing oxidative stress — when you have more free radicals than antioxidants in your system. The result is saggy, wrinkled, spotted skin. Bad sleep hygiene and too much mental and emotional stress also make your skin age faster.”

The skin expert suggested the following anti-ageing hacks to prevent premature ageing:

1. Protect from UV rays

Protecting your face from UV rays is one of the simplest things you can do. Limit the amount of time you spend in the direct sun during the day when the sun is strongest. Wear a hat and sunscreen to shade your forehead, nose and eyes. Choose a sunscreen with SPF 30 and above while going out even in winter.​​ Also, make sure the sunscreen is broad-spectrum, meaning it guards against both UVA and UVB rays. Remember to reapply sunscreen frequently, especially if there is excess perspiration. Also, consider using skincare products that have built-in SPF protection. If you have to be in the sun, wear loose, lightweight, long-sleeved shirts and long pants or long skirts.

2. Consume more antioxidants

Antioxidants play a vital role in fighting skin-damaging free radicals as well as preventing the signs of ageing. The most natural and easy way to get the required amount of antioxidants is through food. Antioxidant-rich foods include broccoli, spinach, carrots, asparagus, avocados, beetroot, radish, lettuce, sweet potatoes, squash, pumpkin, collard greens, berries, apples, pecans, red grapes and plums. Drink enough water.

3. Cleanse and use an exfoliating toner

Washing your face is the most basic and essential step of any routine. Wash twice a day, morning and night, to avoid clogged pores, dullness, and acne. Make sure you remove your makeup with a makeup remover and wash your face with an appropriate cleanser. Keep the water lukewarm and gently pat your face dry with a soft towel to help prevent excess irritation and loss of natural oils. Toners should be done after cleansing and before putting on anything else. Opt for ingredients such as alpha and beta hydroxy acids, rose water, green tea, Vitamin E and C.

4. Moisturise

Apply a facial moisturiser each morning or before bed to keep your skin hydrated. The oils in moisturiser lock in moisture and prevent water from escaping. Try to find a lotion with vitamin C, green tea extracts, vitamin A or retinoids. Dry skin can make wrinkles appear worse.

5. Bio-remodelling treatment

Significant advances in technology mean just about any anti-ageing skin concern can be treated. A break-through anti-aging treatment, Profhilo is an injectable, stabilized hyaluronic acid-based product with skin remodelling benefits, reversing signs of ageing like skin laxity and loss of elasticity. Made of 100 per cent pure hyaluronic acid, it improves skin texture, erases fine lines, and tightens facial skin. Additionally, it is safe for use on the neck, décolletage, and hands. It is an anti-ageing product that treats the source of aging and not only the aging symptoms. If you’re looking for a long-term solution, Profhilo is a great option.

6. Exercise and sleep well

Regular exercise lowers stress and improves sleep, skin and bone health, and mood. After all, you end up flushing out the toxins from your skin through that workout sweat. Moreover, the increase in endorphins and a decrease in cortisol after exercising also help delay skin ageing. Additionally, make sure you have a fixed sleeping pattern that involves hitting the bed early and waking up early. Seven to nine hours of quality sleep everyday will help you beat the day’s stress and give your skin enough recovery time to repair itself.