Are all mosquito repellents equally safe? Internal medicine expert Dr Chirag Tandon explains

In a country like India, the importance of mosquito repellents in the lives of the general populace cannot be overstated. They all reduce the risk of getting bitten by mosquitoes, but their ideal use and the impact that they have on people are not the same, believes internal medicine expert Dr Chirag Tandon.

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Dr Tandon shared with HT Lifestyle that mosquito repellent coils, vapourisers and sprays contain chemicals that kill or repel mosquitoes, and, under suitable conditions and when applied as directed, they pose little threat to most healthy individuals.

However, there are still some health concerns associated with each of them, which are as follows:

1. Mosquito repellent coils

Mosquito repellent coils emit smoke as they burn, which can be somewhat irritating to the eyes, nose, and throat, particularly in a closed-off room or after prolonged use, shared Dr Tandon.

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{{^usCountry}} “This also poses a more significant risk to asthmatics, individuals suffering from allergies or other ailments connected with the lungs,” he pointed out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This also poses a more significant risk to asthmatics, individuals suffering from allergies or other ailments connected with the lungs,” he pointed out. {{/usCountry}}

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To use it safely, the doctor suggests having some ventilation in the room and ensuring that the coil is not placed directly beside one's head or kept close to a small child.

2. Mosquito repellent vaporisers

Vapourisers provide a gradual release of insect repellent chemicals. According to Dr Tandon, they are useful indoors, but one needs to follow the instructions that come with the product and ensure that the room is well ventilated. Small children and pets should not be kept in close proximity to the vaporisers, cautioned the doctor.

3. Mosquito repellent sprays

Treating a room with mosquito repellent spray is helpful for a short duration of time, noted Dr Tandon. However, in case a person is outdoors, it is better to use personal sprays, he added.

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As per the physician, “Sprays can be hazardous if their directions are ignored. For a treatment spray, one may have to avoid an area for up to three hours, but be wary not to apply such a product to broken or damaged skin.”

It is better to use personal mosquito repellent spray when outdoors, shares Dr Tandon.

Things to keep in mind about mosquito repellents

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According to Dr Tandon, the real issue with mosquito repellent products is in their application. Once the recommended amount has been applied, going overboard does not provide any extra protection. Rather, it increases the risk of health issues because of increased chemical exposure.

“Avoid mixing products unless there is no other alternative or the directions state there is no alternative,” he added. “If one experiences prolonged inability to breathe easily due to any product, it is advisable to find a better-ventilated environment, and if it persists, seek appropriate medical attention.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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Dr Chirag Tandon is the director of Internal Medicine at Shardacare - Healthcity, Greater Noida. He has over 18 years of experience treating a wide range of adult medical conditions, including acute and chronic illnesses affecting multiple organ systems.