Are biotin gummies safe for your hair? Dermatologist shares 6 tips to choose the perfect hair gummies

A balanced diet improves your health and beauty. True wellness starts from within. While a good hair care routine is important, dietary changes are also key. Not getting enough nutrients can cause dull hair, thinning, and slow growth, which can hurt your confidence. To improve these hair issues, try the best biotin hair gummies. These gummies contain vitamin B7, vitamin C, zinc, folic acid, carrier oils, and vitamin E. They can help support hair growth and strengthen your strands. Taking these chewable supplements regularly can boost keratin production, keep hair healthy, reduce hair loss, repair hair tissue, and support hair follicles. Say goodbye to bad hair days with the best biotin hair gummies.

Do biotin hair gummies actually work? (Shutterstock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

"Biotin hair gummies are sugar-based supplements that contain biotin extract. They help prevent hair fall, add shine, and support healthier growth. There are also natural alternatives to these gummies, such as foods high in biotin, iron, vitamin A, vitamin B, and vitamin C," Dr Nilam Jain Kothari, Consultant Dermatologist, Masina Hospital, Mumbai, tells Health Shots.

What is biotin?

Biotin, or vitamin B7, is an important nutrient in the B-vitamin family. It helps our bodies convert food into energy. Biotin is especially good for the health of our hair, skin, and nails, making them stronger and better looking. “It also supports nerve health and is essential for how our liver works”, says the doctor. You can find biotin in foods such as eggs, nuts, seeds, and certain vegetables. While it’s rare to have a biotin deficiency, some people take supplements to boost their hair, skin, and nail health.

Do biotin gummies help your hair grow?

Taking these gummies regularly can benefit your hair. They can strengthen hair strands, helping reduce brittleness and breakage. “Biotin in the gummies boosts keratin production, leading to faster hair growth and more hair follicles, resulting in fuller and thicker hair”, says the expert. They may also improve scalp health, which is important for healthy hair growth.

Are gummies high in sugar?

These sugar gummies are made with real berry extract, a bit of sugar, and several other ingredients, including citric acid, sodium citrate, glucose, water, coconut oil, pectin, carnauba wax, and more sugar. They also claim to provide nutrients such as vitamins A, B-6, C, D, and E, biotin, and folic acid.

Do gummies have any side effects?

Many companies claim their gummies are safe and good for your health. However, these gummies can cause side effects like constipation, upset stomach, diarrhoea, and other bowel movement issues. “Some people may have serious allergic reactions to the ingredients”, warns the dermatologist. Symptoms of an allergic reaction can include rashes, swelling, itching, trouble breathing, and severe dizziness.

What are the benefits of biotin hair gummies?

Biotin hair gummies may help your hair health and overall well-being in several ways:

Biotin helps produce keratin, which is important for hair structure. By improving keratin levels, these gummies can support hair growth and reduce hair shedding, resulting in longer, thicker hair strands.

Biotin hair gummies contain nutrients like biotin, vitamins, and zinc. These ingredients can help strengthen hair follicles and reduce breakage and split ends.

Eating biotin gummies regularly can make your hair smoother and shinier, and improve its texture.

These gummies contain ingredients such as vitamin E and folic acid. They can help keep your scalp healthy and reduce dryness, itching, and flakiness.

Eating biotin gummies can help ensure your body gets the nutrients it needs. This can help stop hair thinning and loss.

Are biotin gummies good for hair?

Biotin hair gummies are a tasty, easy-to-take dietary supplement that helps improve hair health. “Unlike regular supplements, these gummies are chewable and often taste like fruit, making them enjoyable to take every day”, says Dr Kothari. This is especially helpful for people who have trouble swallowing pills. The gummy form is also easier to digest, allowing the body to absorb nutrients better.

Biotin hair gummies can help, but they are not a complete solution for hair issues. “Your hair health depends on genetics, diet, stress, and the environment”, explains the dermatologist. So, think of these gummies as a way to support a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

If you have hair problems, it's a good idea to see a healthcare professional. They can check for any other causes, even though biotin deficiency is uncommon. “When taking any supplement, make sure to follow the recommended dosage”, shares the expert. Also, be aware of potential allergies or interactions with other medications.

Are biotin gummies safe to take?

Taking biotin gummies is simple. Follow the instructions on the package. “Usually, one gummy a day is the right amount”, suggests the doctor. To be safe, ask your doctor about the best dose and the best time to take the gummies. Taking too many can cause side effects.

How to choose the perfect hair gummies?

Choosing the right biotin hair gummies involves some important factors. You need to find a product that is effective, safe, and fits your specific needs.

First, check how much biotin the gummies contain. A higher biotin amount can help improve hair strength and growth. However, make sure the dosage matches the recommended daily levels to avoid side effects. Check the vitamins and minerals added. Many hair gummies include nutrients such as vitamins A, C, and E, other B vitamins, zinc, and folic acid. These can work with biotin to support hair health. Look for a balanced formula that helps both your hair and scalp. When choosing gummies, check the quality of the ingredients first. Look for gummies that do not contain harmful additives, high-fructose corn syrup, or artificial colours or flavours. Natural and organic ingredients are better for your health and wellness. It's important to think about dietary restrictions. If you are a vegetarian, vegan, or have allergies, choose gummies that fit your needs. Look for options that are gelatin-free, gluten-free, and contain no animal-derived ingredients. When choosing a product, consider its taste and ease of use. Pick a flavour you like and a form that fits well into your daily routine. Finally, check reviews and look into the brand’s reputation. Find products with good user feedback from people with hair issues like yours.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Should I take biotin gummies every day?

Talk to a healthcare professional if you want advice on how to avoid biotin. A StatPearls study reports that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not recommend daily biotin supplementation.

2. What not to mix with biotin supplements?

You can take biotin hair gummies alongside other supplements, but it's best to check with your doctor first. If you have any health issues or concerns, they can advise you on the right dosage and any risks.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)