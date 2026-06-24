Are dental braces only for teenagers? Orthodontist debunks myths about the medical device

Dental braces require no introduction. Almost everyone has either worn or has seen others wear the medical orthodontic devices used to straighten crooked, crowded, or gapped teeth and to correct bite misalignments, especially when in school.

Dental braces work in adults as well, shares Dr Parekh. (Unsplash)

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Despite its widespread application, there remains some confusion about the actual utility of the tool. Speaking with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jaineel Parekh, orthodontist at Laxmi Dental Limited, Mumbai, debunked two such myths. He also answered the burning question - whether braces are an effective tool for adults as well.

Do dental braces work for adults?

A prevalent myth associated with orthodontics is that dental braces work effectively only if the individual wearing them is young. While it is true that the teenage years are considered the golden years for orthodontic treatment, as the jaw is still growing, teeth can be moved no matter what age the patient may be, noted Dr Parekh.

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{{^usCountry}} “An orthodontist uses controlled force on teeth to help bring them into the desired position. This process can work well regardless of whether the person is 15, 35, or even 65 years old. All that matters is the state of the gums and supporting bone,” he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “An orthodontist uses controlled force on teeth to help bring them into the desired position. This process can work well regardless of whether the person is 15, 35, or even 65 years old. All that matters is the state of the gums and supporting bone,” he stated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The reality is that more adults are getting dental braces at present than ever before, claimed the orthodontist. This trend is being driven by the growing popularity of clear aligners. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reality is that more adults are getting dental braces at present than ever before, claimed the orthodontist. This trend is being driven by the growing popularity of clear aligners. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The increasing demand for clear aligners is being driven by greater awareness of dental aesthetics, advances in digital orthodontics, and the availability of less visible alternatives to traditional braces,” he shared. Are dental braces only about appearance? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The increasing demand for clear aligners is being driven by greater awareness of dental aesthetics, advances in digital orthodontics, and the availability of less visible alternatives to traditional braces,” he shared. Are dental braces only about appearance? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While many believe that braces or straightening teeth serve only cosmetic purposes, orthodontic treatment offers several oral health benefits as well, noted Dr Parekh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While many believe that braces or straightening teeth serve only cosmetic purposes, orthodontic treatment offers several oral health benefits as well, noted Dr Parekh. {{/usCountry}}

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“Crooked teeth can make it difficult to clean certain areas properly, increasing the risk of cavities and gum disease. An incorrect bite may also cause uneven tooth wear, jaw pain, and chewing difficulties. Braces can help correct these problems,” he shared.

“Your age is not an excuse for a crooked or compromised smile. Orthodontists regularly treat patients of all ages, from children to seniors. The key factor is not age but the overall health of your teeth and gums. It's never too late to get the smile you deserve,” explained the orthodontist.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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