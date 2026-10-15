Are expensive shampoos really better for your hair? An expert explains whether premium haircare is worth the money

With premium haircare brands promising salon-like results at home, it can be tempting to believe that a higher price tag means better hair. However, the right shampoo depends on several factors beyond its cost. HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Swetha Sridhar, Medical Director, Dr Swetha’s Skin Sutra Clinic, to decode the difference between expensive and affordable shampoos and explain what your hair and scalp really need.

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Are expensive shampoos worth the splurge?

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According to Dr Swetha, expensive shampoos are not necessarily better. The price of a shampoo does not determine how effectively it cleans the scalp or improves hair health. What matters more is the formulation and whether it addresses the individual's specific scalp and hair needs. A good shampoo should effectively remove excess oil, sweat, product buildup, and environmental pollutants without excessively stripping the scalp's natural barrier.

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The price of a shampoo does not determine how effectively it cleans the scalp or improves hair health.

{{^usCountry}} “Some premium shampoos may contain sophisticated conditioning agents, specific active ingredients, or better cosmetic formulations that improve softness, manageability, and the feel of the hair,” highlighted Dr Swetha. However, these benefits do not necessarily justify a higher price for everyone. For example, someone with a normal scalp and healthy hair may do perfectly well with a reasonably priced shampoo. How to choose the right shampoo? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Some premium shampoos may contain sophisticated conditioning agents, specific active ingredients, or better cosmetic formulations that improve softness, manageability, and the feel of the hair,” highlighted Dr Swetha. However, these benefits do not necessarily justify a higher price for everyone. For example, someone with a normal scalp and healthy hair may do perfectly well with a reasonably priced shampoo. How to choose the right shampoo? {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Swetha, it is important to distinguish between the scalp and the hair shaft. Shampoo primarily needs to be selected according to scalp requirements, while conditioners and other hair products can be used to address dryness, frizz, or damage along the hair length.

If someone has dandruff, seborrhoeic dermatitis or another scalp condition, a medicated shampoo containing an appropriate active ingredient may be more useful than an expensive cosmetic shampoo.

Someone with a normal scalp and healthy hair may do perfectly well with a reasonably priced shampoo.

Dr Swetha recommends that consumers look beyond branding and price and check the ingredients, formulation, and intended purpose of the product. A more expensive shampoo is not automatically a more effective one.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.