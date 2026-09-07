Are ‘high-protein’ snacks actually healthy? Know what to check on the label to be safe

Protein is all the rage now, and for valid reasons as well. Conversations now focus on losing weight more sustainably, which puts protein at the forefront in order to prevent the loss of muscle mass when you lose weight. Because of this demand, a lot of focus is on protein-infused products. Everything has protein nowadays, from cookies and ice cream to wafers and chocolates. But amid this rampant demand for protein in everything, and everyone hopping on the bandwagon to have everything protein-based, are you missing the important nuances?ALSO READ: Proteinmaxxing made easy: Try this high-protein paneer tikka recipe at homeCan a product be marketed as ‘high protein’ but still be nutritionally poor because of unhealthy things like sugar, sodium, saturated fat, or high in calories? Is ‘protein’ on the packaging enough to sway you? We asked experts to break it down and explain how to be more vigilant when buying protein-based products, as not all are inherently healthy.

Label of protein not enough?

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Make sure you check the ingredient list before you buy a protein product.

On any protein-based product, the first thing you will see is the typography and design boldly conveying that it contains protein and is automatically healthy. But this is slowly changing as people are becoming more conscious.

An industry expert told us that the labels are not enough. Himmath Jain, founder of AS-IT-IS Nutrition, said, "Over the past few years, one thing has become increasingly clear to us: the biggest change in the nutrition category isn't the words on the label, but the questions people ask after reading them. Terms such as 'high protein,' 'clean,' and 'natural' continue to appear across products, but today they're expected to be backed by greater clarity around ingredients, quality standards, and the science behind those claims.”

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{{^usCountry}} Even a dietitian confirmed that just being a protein product does not mean it is healthy, as many times they contain a lot of traditionally harmful things. Dr Lovneet Batra, clinical nutritionist at The Women’s Hospital, said, “Most protein products in the market are not automatically healthy simply because they contain protein. This is particularly true of products such as protein bars, cookies and wafers, which can sometimes be highly processed and contain refined flour, added sugars and a long list of additives.” How to recognise genuine products? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even a dietitian confirmed that just being a protein product does not mean it is healthy, as many times they contain a lot of traditionally harmful things. Dr Lovneet Batra, clinical nutritionist at The Women’s Hospital, said, “Most protein products in the market are not automatically healthy simply because they contain protein. This is particularly true of products such as protein bars, cookies and wafers, which can sometimes be highly processed and contain refined flour, added sugars and a long list of additives.” How to recognise genuine products? {{/usCountry}}

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The nutritionist then advised that first you need to look at the ingredient list instead of going for what is advertised on the package.

“Ingredients are listed in descending order by weight, so if maida or another refined flour is the first ingredient in a protein bar, for example, I would question whether this is really a protein-forward food, regardless of how many grams of protein it contains,” she added.

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Next, she also warned about ingredients such as maltodextrin and other fillers or highly processed ingredients.

As for a rule of thumb, she suggested, "As a simple rule of thumb, around 10 g of protein per 100 calories is a reasonable benchmark for a protein-focused snack, with 12–15 g per 100 calories indicating a particularly protein-dense product. But protein content should never be the only measure of whether something is healthy. The overall ingredient list, fibre, added sugar, total calories, and degree of processing all matter.”

Jain then mentioned what can help you verify the authenticity: “The terms only carry value when they are based on verifiable facts. Validation by reputable, unbiased organisations, like Labdoor, Trustified and Unbox Health, provides consumers peace of mind when testing key quality standards, such as purity, on-label claims, and consumer product safety. This benchmark will become even more valuable as the category further develops.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.