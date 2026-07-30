Are you a doomscroller? Psychiatrist Dr Rahul Rai Kakkar reveals the hidden dangers of consuming negative news

Many people like watching funny cat videos on social media, while others tend to focus on sad news. News about war or local crime can be hard to ignore. When you read news online, you will find stories that may upset you. Some people feel the need to keep scrolling through negative news, which is called doomscrolling. This habit can harm your mental health. Keep reading to learn how to stop doomscrolling.

{{^usCountry}}

A 2022 study in the Health Communication journal found that 16.5 per cent of participants had a serious problem with consuming negative news. The research showed that people who focused on bad news experienced worse mental and physical health compared to those who read less negative news. Stress, anxiety, and depression were examples of poor health mentioned in the study.

"Doomscrolling is the habit of continuously and compulsively scrolling through social media, news websites, or other online platforms. People do this to consume a constant stream of negative or distressing information. This information often includes topics like disasters, crises, pandemics, tragedies, and political turmoil. The term doomscrolling, which has been popular since 2018, comes from the feeling of impending doom that such constant exposure to bad news can create," Dr Rahul Rai Kakkar, a visiting consultant in psychiatry and clinical psychology at Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Gurugram, tells Health Shots.

What makes people keep scrolling through negative news?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Many factors can make people want to doomscroll:

Fear of missing out (FOMO): Many people are afraid of missing important news, so they keep scrolling to stay updated. This often leads them to consume more negative news. Curiosity: As humans, we are naturally curious about the world. This curiosity often leads us to seek out information, even if it is upsetting or distressing. Stress relief: "Some people scroll through negative news to avoid dealing with their own stress or worries. This allows them to focus on problems happening outside their own lives", according to the expert. The addictive nature of social media: Social media platforms can be very addictive because they have endless scrolling features that keep users interested. Some people scroll to see updates about their favourite celebrities, while others look for negative news.

Is doomscrolling bad for your mental health?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Reading negative news all the time can harm your mental and physical health: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reading negative news all the time can harm your mental and physical health: {{/usCountry}}

Read More

• Constantly hearing negative news can increase feelings of anxiety and stress.

• Spending a lot of time doomscrolling can make you feel hopeless and despairing.

• Doing this before bed can disrupt your sleep.

• Doomscrolling can lead to stress and anxiety, which can harm your physical health.

Tips to stop doomscrolling

Doomscrolling is bad for your health; you should try to stop:

Set time limits: Watching videos or reading news online can take a lot of time. It's easy to lose track of time when using your phone or laptop. So, set specific times for checking news or social media. You can use apps or phone settings to create daily time limits for these activities. Organise your feeds: "Unfollow or mute social media accounts that often post upsetting content. Focus on following accounts that share more positive or neutral content", says Dr Kakkar. Choose news sources: Pick reliable news sources. If you like, you can sign up for their email newsletters or apps. This way, you'll get updates without having to scroll constantly. Turn off your notifications: Your phone keeps ringing with new messages, emails, or social media updates. To stop the constant urge to check your phone, turn off non-essential notifications. Practice mindfulness: Notice when you are doomscrolling and actively choose to focus on something positive or productive instead. Practising mindfulness can help with this. Create a routine for bedtime: Create a calming routine before bedtime that doesn’t include using your phone or computer. You can read a book, meditate, or take a warm bath to help you sleep better. Keep yourself updated, but don't overdo it: Stay informed about what’s happening around you, but remember to find a balance. Choose a specific time each day to catch up on the news without spending too much time on it. Take part in physical activities: Regular exercise helps you stay fit. It also lowers stress and anxiety, making it easier to avoid doomscrolling, according to the expert. Connect with others: Talk about important news events with your friends or family instead of just reading them online. This way, you can hear different opinions and get emotional support if you need it.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If doomscrolling becomes a serious addiction that harms your life, seek help from a mental health professional.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)