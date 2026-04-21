Are you overdosing on vitamins? Doctor busts the myths about micronutrients

Vitamins are important organic compounds that our bodies need in small amounts to function well. They support many body processes, such as metabolism, immune health, and the maintenance of skin, hair, and bone health. Unlike macronutrients like carbohydrates, proteins, and fats that give us energy, vitamins are classified as micronutrients because our bodies only require them in tiny amounts.

What are the types of vitamins?

Do people overdose on vitamins?(Pexels)

"Vitamins are divided into two types water-soluble and fat-soluble", Dr Neeti Sharma, Dietitian and Nutritionist at Marengo Asia Hospitals, tells Health Shots.

What are the water-soluble vitamins?

Water-soluble vitamins are vitamins that dissolve in water. The body does not store them, so we need to eat them regularly. The main water-soluble vitamins include:

Vitamin C: Vitamin C helps boost your immune system. You can find it in citrus fruits, strawberries, and broccoli. B-vitamins: This group of vitamins includes B1 (thiamine), B2 (riboflavin), B3 (niacin), B5 (pantothenic acid), B6 (pyridoxine), B7 (biotin), B9 (folate), and B12 (cobalamin). "These vitamins help our bodies in many ways, like producing energy and making DNA. You can find them in foods such as whole grains, leafy greens, dairy products, and lean meats," says the doctor.

What are the fat-soluble vitamins?

The fat-soluble vitamins are Vitamins A, D, E, and K. Your body stores these vitamins in fatty tissues and the liver. You need dietary fats to absorb them.

Vitamin A: Vitamin A is important for your vision and skin health. "You can find it in foods like sweet potatoes, carrots, and spinach", says the expert. Vitamin D is often called the sunshine vitamin. "Your skin can get sunburn when you are in the sun", says Dr Sharma. You can also find vitamin D in fatty fish and in some fortified dairy products. Vitamin E: Vitamin E is an antioxidant that protects cells from damage. You can find it in nuts, seeds, and vegetable oils. Vitamin K: Vitamin K is important for blood clotting and bone health. You can find it in leafy greens like kale and spinach.

What vitamins should a female take daily?

{{^usCountry}} Both men and women need the same vitamins for good health, but women have special needs. "Vitamins C, B, and D are very important for women. Women often need more iron due to their menstrual cycles," says the doctor. A balanced diet rich in vitamins, such as folate and iron, is crucial for women's health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both men and women need the same vitamins for good health, but women have special needs. "Vitamins C, B, and D are very important for women. Women often need more iron due to their menstrual cycles," says the doctor. A balanced diet rich in vitamins, such as folate and iron, is crucial for women's health. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} How do vitamin needs change with age? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How do vitamin needs change with age? {{/usCountry}}

Vitamin needs differ for each person. Factors like age, gender, and health can affect these needs. Nutritional guidelines, such as the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) or Adequate Intake (AI), provide specific recommendations for each vitamin. Still, these can vary from person to person.

What happens if I eat too many vitamins?

Vitamins are important for your health, but more is not always better. The best way to get the vitamins you need is by eating a balanced diet with a variety of foods. "This approach helps avoid the risk of taking too many vitamins. Taking too many vitamin supplements can cause harmful effects. For example, too much vitamin A can lead to dizziness, nausea, and even hair loss. An overdose of vitamin D can cause kidney problems and too much calcium in the blood," says the expert. Eating whole foods is less likely to cause vitamin toxicity because they provide vitamins in natural forms, which are easier for the body to manage.

Can taking vitamins have negative side effects?

Vitamins are usually safe when you get them from food or take them within the recommended amounts. However, taking too much or using supplements can cause side effects. "Common side effects include constipation, diarrhoea, stomach infections, cramps, high blood calcium levels, nausea, and a feeling of wanting to vomit", says the doctor. It is important to get your dosage approved by a doctor for safe use.

What are the most vitamin-rich foods?

Eating a balanced diet with whole foods is important for getting the vitamins you need for good health. Here are some examples of foods that are high in vitamins:

Vitamin C: Citrus fruits, strawberries, kiwi, and bell peppers are all healthy foods. Vitamin A: Sweet potatoes, carrots, butternut squash, and spinach are healthy vegetables. Vitamin D: Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and tuna, egg yolks, and dairy products that are fortified. Vitamin E: Almonds, sunflower seeds, hazelnuts, and spinach are healthy foods. Vitamin K: spinach, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts. B-vitamins: Eat whole grains, legumes, lean meats, dairy, and leafy greens.

Fortified foods and supplements can be useful in certain situations, such as during pregnancy or for people with specific health conditions. If you take supplements, be careful not to exceed the recommended amount and always check with your nutritionist first.

Why are vitamins important to the body?

Vitamins are important for our health and help our bodies work properly. The best way to get the vitamins you need is to eat a balanced diet with a variety of foods. "While vitamin supplements can be helpful, use them carefully to avoid side effects. Always talk to a healthcare professional for personalised advice and to ensure you're getting the right amount of vitamins each day," says the doctor.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tavishi Dogra ...Read More Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read Less

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