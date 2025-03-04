Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Are you trying to feel happy and good all the time? Study warns it often makes things worse: Here's how it can backfire

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Sanya Panwar
Mar 04, 2025 01:42 PM IST

Research suggests that actively pursuing happiness can actually decrease feelings of happiness and well-being — the pressure is just too much.

A new study published in Applied Psychology: Health and Well-Being questions what many of us believe about happiness. The study challenges conventional wisdom and suggests that pursuing happiness directly may not be the most effective approach. Instead, focusing on meaningful activities and cultivating a positive mindset may lead to more sustainable happiness. Also read | What’s better for you: Less negative thinking or more positive thinking?

The pressure to feel good winds up backfiring for many, research shows. (Representative picture: Freepik)
The pressure to feel good winds up backfiring for many, research shows. (Representative picture: Freepik)

More about the study

Researchers from the University of Toronto Scarborough and the University of Sydney have made a surprising discovery: actively pursuing happiness depletes our mental energy. This depleted energy is the same needed for self-control, making it harder to engage in activities that bring happiness.

The snowball effect? As you try to make yourself feel happier, this effort drains your mental energy and makes you less happy as you're less able to do things that bring happiness. Instead, by shifting focus away from constantly chasing happiness and toward meaningful pursuits, gratitude, and self-acceptance, individuals can cultivate a more authentic and lasting sense of well-being.

The pressure to feel better

“The pursuit of happiness is a bit like a snowball effect. You decide to try making yourself feel happier, but then that effort depletes your ability to do the kinds of things that make you happier... the more mentally rundown we are, the more tempted we’ll be to skip cleaning the house and instead scroll social media,” Sam Maglio, marketing professor at the University of Toronto Scarborough and the Rotman School of Management, said in a statement.

The researchers note that the self-help industry puts 'a lot of pressure and responsibility on the self'. Many people now treat happiness like money — 'something we can and should gather and hoard as much as we can', they said. This commodification of happiness may be part of the problem, creating a mindset where we constantly strive for more rather than appreciating what we have, they added.

Rather than constantly striving for maximum happiness, accepting your current emotions and appreciating what you already have may lead to better well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On