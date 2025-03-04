Are you trying to feel happy and good all the time? Study warns it often makes things worse: Here's how it can backfire

A new study published in Applied Psychology: Health and Well-Being questions what many of us believe about happiness. The study challenges conventional wisdom and suggests that pursuing happiness directly may not be the most effective approach. Instead, focusing on meaningful activities and cultivating a positive mindset may lead to more sustainable happiness. Also read | What’s better for you: Less negative thinking or more positive thinking? The pressure to feel good winds up backfiring for many, research shows. (Representative picture: Freepik)

More about the study

Researchers from the University of Toronto Scarborough and the University of Sydney have made a surprising discovery: actively pursuing happiness depletes our mental energy. This depleted energy is the same needed for self-control, making it harder to engage in activities that bring happiness.

The snowball effect? As you try to make yourself feel happier, this effort drains your mental energy and makes you less happy as you're less able to do things that bring happiness. Instead, by shifting focus away from constantly chasing happiness and toward meaningful pursuits, gratitude, and self-acceptance, individuals can cultivate a more authentic and lasting sense of well-being.

The pressure to feel better

“The pursuit of happiness is a bit like a snowball effect. You decide to try making yourself feel happier, but then that effort depletes your ability to do the kinds of things that make you happier... the more mentally rundown we are, the more tempted we’ll be to skip cleaning the house and instead scroll social media,” Sam Maglio, marketing professor at the University of Toronto Scarborough and the Rotman School of Management, said in a statement.

The researchers note that the self-help industry puts 'a lot of pressure and responsibility on the self'. Many people now treat happiness like money — 'something we can and should gather and hoard as much as we can', they said. This commodification of happiness may be part of the problem, creating a mindset where we constantly strive for more rather than appreciating what we have, they added.

Rather than constantly striving for maximum happiness, accepting your current emotions and appreciating what you already have may lead to better well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.