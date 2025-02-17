What’s better for you: Less negative thinking or more positive thinking?

Research suggests that both less negative thinking and more positive thinking are beneficial for mental and emotional well-being. However, the relationship between the two is complex, and it's not necessarily a zero-sum game where one outweighs the other. Also read | The healing power of positive thinking: How optimism can transform health and well-being By focusing on positivity and acknowledging negativity, you could be better equipped to navigate life's challenges, build resilience, and cultivate a more fulfilling life. (Representative picture: Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nupur Dhakephalkar, a queer affirmative clinical psychologist and founder of the Center for Mental Health, highlighted how both thinking positive and avoiding negative thoughts have their own place in our lives and can have a profound impact on our well-being.

Thinking positively boosts mood, improves resilience, enhances creativity and supports physical health. Whereas avoiding negative thoughts is linked to reduced stress, improved focus and conserved mental energy. However, avoiding negative thoughts altogether can be problematic, according to Nupur. Think of it as suppressing emotions, creating unrealistic expectations or even missing opportunities for growth.

According to Nupur Dhakephalkar, avoiding negative thoughts completely is like trying to stop your phone from ever getting spam messages — it’s just not realistic. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Can avoiding negative thoughts altogether be problematic?

Pretending negative thoughts don’t exist is like sweeping dust under the rug — it piles up and eventually makes a mess, according to Nupur. “Occasional negative feelings are normal (hello, we’re human!), and acknowledging them helps us process and move forward,” Nupur says. Bottling them up can actually increase stress and emotional outbursts in the long run, she adds.

What are the benefits of thinking positively?

Nupur says you can think of positive thinking as carrying your own sunshine — wherever you go, you light up the space! “Research shows that an optimistic outlook can lower stress hormones, protect your heart, and boost those ‘feel-good’ chemicals in your brain. In other words, it’s mental self-care that also helps your body run more smoothly,” she says.

What are the benefits of avoiding negative thoughts?

According to Nupur, avoiding negative thoughts completely is like trying to stop your phone from ever getting spam messages — it’s just not realistic. She says, “Our brains are wired to scan for threats (thanks, evolution!), so negative thoughts pop up naturally. The trick isn’t to avoid them but to not let them take the driver’s seat. Acknowledge them, but don’t RSVP to their pity party. Instead, shift your attention to what you can control and what actually serves you.”

What’s better for you: thinking positively or avoiding negative thoughts?

Nupur says, “Think of it like a balanced diet: you need your vegetables (positive thinking) but can’t pretend junk food (negative thoughts) doesn’t exist. The secret sauce is mindful awareness — notice when negativity creeps in, name it, and then choose to shift focus onto something constructive. It’s not about denying tough feelings; it’s about giving them less power to run the show.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.