When Angelina Jolie shared her powerful advice for going through a hard time: 'Don't avoid it'

Angelina Jolie feels we should not shy away from pain; rather, we should confront it, embrace it, and watch ourselves emerge as resilient forces. In a 2023 interview with WSJ Magazine, the actor was asked to share her advice for someone going through a hard time. Angelina Jolie's key piece of advice? "Go right through it" – meaning fully feel and experience the hardship without avoiding it, and eventually come out on the other side, stronger. Also read | Think mental health is all in your head? This study reveals how your body plays a huge role Angelina Jolie is all about navigating hardships authentically, and letting her strength shine through. (File Photo/ AFP)

‘Feel everything’

Angelina said, “Go right through it, like right through it. Feel it, be in it. Don't avoid it. Go completely in it, feel everything, and then go right through it and get out the other end. Many of these things, you don't have a choice, you know? It's that, what's that expression? It's how well you walk through the fire, but you walk through it.”

Asked 'what's the one thing you do when you need strength', the actor said, “I think I, well I probably, I spend time with my kids and just to be around them because they're the best of me; and I've learned something from all of them differently. And I think they're really interesting people, but I feel stronger when I'm with them.”

Angelina's personal life continues to be in news

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's highly publicised relationship ended in a contentious divorce in 2019. The controversy surrounding their split was fueled by various allegations and counter-allegations.

One of the main points of contention was the custody of their six children. Angelina had sought sole physical custody, while Brad asked for joint custody. Their have six kids – Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Marceline Jolie-Pitt.

The situation escalated when Brad was investigated for alleged child abuse after an incident on a private plane, although he was later cleared of any wrongdoing. The divorce proceedings were further complicated by disagreements over property and assets.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.