Arjun Rampal's toddler balancing himself on BOSU ball is cutest fitness inspo

If you are looking to nail one complex exercise this Wednesday, let it be improving your balance on a BOSU ball and let Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and fashion designer partner Gabriella Demetriades' 2-year-old son, Arik Rampal, serve you the perfect fitness inspiration to do so while brushing aside mid-week blues. Giving a glimpse of her “gym partner in crime”, Gabriella shared a picture of Arik balancing himself on a BOSU ball and we can't wait to follow his workout motivation.

Taking to her social media handle, Gabriella shared the picture straight from the gym which gave fans and fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of her unwinding session after a robust exercise routine. The picture featured dumbbells and other gym equipment lying in the backdrop while Arik occupied most of the frame.

Standing on the dome side of the BOSU ball with his silky long locks pulled back by a hair clip, Arik was seen bending forward to maintain his balance and we can't help but adore this cutest fitness inspo. Gabriella captioned the picture, “Gym partner in crime (sic).”

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades' 2-year-old son, Arik Rampal, trying his hands on BOSU ball workout. (Instagram/gabriellademetriades)

Benefits:

BOSU Balance Trainer or BOSU ball is an inflated rubber hemisphere attached to a rigid platform with the dome side facing down and strengthens the core, hips and lower extremities and prevents injury risks while working on other things like cardio endurance, speeding up metabolism rate and burning more fat during and even after the workout. BOSU, which stands for "both sides up", makes almost every exercise more challenging as it provides an unstable surface while the device remains stable.

Exercises like a single-leg deadlift movement on BOSU ball challenges your quadriceps and hip flexors, keeps a neutral spine and strong core the entire time, improves stability by activating the muscles around your ankles, recruiting your core muscles and glutes on fire.