Arthritis: 6 benefits of weight loss for people with arthritis

Weight loss can work wonders for people with arthritis as with less pressure on joints, there is significant reduction in pain and inflammation. Weight loss can also help reduce fat storage in the body and aid in helping to manage arthritis better. Losing just 10% of the body weight can help reduce arthritis symptoms to a great extent. People with arthritis can lose weight with healthy changes in the diet, regular walks, and workouts like Yoga and pranayama. According to studies, people with arthritis may be at higher risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes and blood pressure. Losing weight can keep a check on blood pressure and cholesterol levels and cut risk of chronic diseases. (Also read: Tips to treat arthritis pain during winters)

"Maintaining a healthy weight through proper diet and exercise can have a significant impact on managing the symptoms of arthritis. Excess weight puts additional stress on joints, leading to increased pain and inflammation. By losing weight, you can reduce the pressure on your joints and decrease the severity of arthritis symptoms. A balanced diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and healthy fats, along with regular low impact aerobic exercises, can help you achieve a healthy weight and improve your overall health. With a tailored plan and commitment to making lifestyle changes, you can empower your body to combat arthritis and improve your quality of life," says nutritionist and wellness expert Karishma Shah in her recent Instagram post.

Shah also lists many benefits of losing weight for people with arthritis.

1. Alleviates pain and pressure

Losing just 10% of the body weight can reduce arthritis pain in half. The more weight you lose, the less pressure will be on your joints, resulting in less wear and tear on your body. Studies reveal that osteoarthritis patients who lost weight by following the right diet and daily exercise experience less knee pain.

2. Better joint function

Weight loss reduces pressure on your joints thus improving joint function. According to doctors, slow or brisk walking can make your joints feel better.

3. Reduces inflammation

Inflammation can make several autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, lupus etc worse. Weight loss reduces fat stores in the body thus helping to manage arthritis better.

4. Better disease control

Studies reveal that rheumatoid arthritis patients who lost at least 5 kilos had three times better disease control compared to those who were overweight. This disease activity score helps doctors to treat their patients better.

5. Helps in joint surgery

Losing weight before joint replacement surgery reduces the risk associated with the surgery. Additionally, rehabilitation is easier post-surgery.

6. Reduces risk of chronic ailments

Research shows that patients with rheumatoid arthritis are at a higher risk of developing chronic ailments like cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Weight loss can keep a check on blood pressure and cholesterol levels thereby reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

