Yoga asanas to combat PCOS: Malaika Arora’s trainer shares tips

Polycystic ovary syndrome is a hormonal disorder that can lead to other health problems. Every one woman in five suffers from this disorder which is mainly caused by lifestyle and dietary changes. This disorder leads to the formation of cysts in the ovaries. It also leads to the production of large amounts of androgens, male sex hormones, that are usually present in less amounts in the female body. However, PCOS can lead to several other disorders such a menstrual irregularity, acne, obesity and unwanted hair growth. Often health experts speak of the need of reducing weight or ensuring to not gain weight during PCOS to curb the symptoms and not let it affect the body.

Sarvesh Shashi, yoga trainer to several Bollywood celebrities such as Malaika Arora is known for sharing health and yoga-related information and insights on his Instagram profile on a regular basis. The yoga trainer addressed the issues faced by women who suffer from PCOS and wrote, “Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that affects 4 to 20% of women worldwide. Yoga has been proven to reduce stress and improve the quality of life among women suffering from PCOS. It also effectively aids in regulating the menstrual cycle.” He further suggested three asanas that can help in managing PCOS - “Include these asanas in your yoga practice to manage PCOS with yoga,” he added.

Bridge Pose

Garland Pose

Cat Cow Pose

The yoga asanas suggested by Sarvesh come with multiple health benefits. Bridge Pose helps in stretching the chest, neck, spine, and hips. It also helps in alleviating stress and boosting circulation. Garland Pose helps n opening the hips and groin, and stretching the ankles, lower hamstrings, back and neck. Cat Cow pose, on the other hand, improving balance, posture and coordination of the body.