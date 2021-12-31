Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Asim Riaz's shares his fitness mantra - It's all about staying focused

Asim believes staying focused bear fruits in case of fitness. He accompanied his video with this hashtag - #stayfocused. Take a look.
Asim Riaz's shares his fitness mantra - It's all about staying focused(Instagram/@asimriaz77.official)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 10:28 AM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Asim Riaz's workout diaries are a marvel for his fans on Instagram. The actor is a fitness enthusiast and he swears by high intensity workouts. Asim also keeps sharing snippets of his fitness routine regularly on his Instagram profile. While some of his fitness routine make us want to grab our gym shoes and hit the gym, some of them are not for the faint-hearted. From animal flow workout to taking on a new day of fitness in beast mode, Asim's workout diaries are a treat for sore eyes. Asim shares the snippets on Instagram with the intention of motivating his Instagram family to start taking workouts seriously. He also keeps sharing his fitness mantra once in a while.

A day back, Asim shared a short video documenting his hard work in working out on his biceps and triceps with kettlebell swing. The actor shared a video that perfectly captured the kind of focus and dedication that he has for his fitness routine. In the video, Asim can be seen working out in his gym with kettlebell and weights. Dressed in a black tee shirt and a pair of black gym shorts, Asim accessorised his gym look with a grey cap.

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz serves perfect fitness inspo for us with animal flow workout

In the video, Asim, while standing in front of mirror, can be seen holding kettlebell in his both hands and repeatedly pulling his hands up and moving them downwards. In the later part of the video, Asim can be seen showing off his triceps towards the camera before picking up weights and working out with them. He captioned his video with his fitness mantra. He believes staying focused bear fruits in case of fitness. He accompanied his video with this hashtag - #stayfocused. Take a look:

Kettlebell swing helps in improving the balance, posture and the flexibility of the body. It also helps in burning the extra calories and toning the body. It also helps in strengthening a lot of muscles and working of the cardio.

