Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz is working out on a Saturday. Are you, too?

Asim Riaz is an actor, model and a fitness specialist. He made his television debut with popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actor, when not busy making appearances on screen, is often spotted in his gym, engrossed in a workout routine. The actor swears by high intensity workouts and keeps sharing snippets of her gym diaries on his Instagram profile to try and motivate her fans to take up workouts seriously.

Asim Riaz is making his weekend fun-filled in his own way, because he is in his favourite place – the gym. Early on Saturday, Asim kickstarted his weekend by making a visit to the gym. The actor shared a short snippet of his gym routine on his Instagram stories, where he can be seen cycling on gym equipment and making a video of the same on the opposite mirror. Dressed in a black tee shirt and a pair of white gym shorts, Asim accessorised his gym look with a blue beanie.

Asim Riaz's videos and pictures from his workout diaries manage to motivate his Instagram family as well. Take a look at the video shared by Asim, on his Instagram stories.

Asim Riaz's Instagram story.(Instagram/@asimriaz77.official)

Asim’s Instagram profile is replete with his workout videos. A few days back, the actor shared a Boomerang video of himself cycling in the gym while working on his arm muscles. Take a look:

Here’s a snippet of Asim Riaz’s beast mode in the gym where he can be seen working with weights, while lying down. He can be seen lifting his legs perpendicular to his body and repeatedly lifting weights. “Stay strong, focus on yourself,” the actor accompanied his workout video with these words. +

Asim Riaz shared this Instagram reel a few weeks back, which perfectly documented the kind of hard work the actor does in the gym. From working on his muscles to lifting weights, Asim did it all and more. “Tum nahi samjhoge. Apne aap ko har din comfort zone se bahar lane ki khushi kya hai (You won’t know the happiness of pulling yourself out of your comfort zone),” read an excerpt of his post. +

Asim Riaz’s video is giving us major inspiration to hit the gym this weekend.

