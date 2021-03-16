IND USA
Asim Riaz reveals why he rejected an offer to be part of Bigg Boss 14

  • Asim Riaz has revealed that he was asked to return to Bigg Boss 14, but he rejected the offer. Here's why.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:24 PM IST

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz has revealed that he rejected an offer to appear in Bigg Boss 14. Rumours said that he had been approached towards the beginning of the season, the mid-season finale, as well as the grand finale held last month.

Bigg Boss 14 had a few former contestants such as Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla appear as 'seniors' who spent two weeks in the Bigg Boss 14 house, helping the new contestants understand the environment. Later, a few more entered the house as 'challengers' after the mid-season finale in December.

Asim said in a video interview to Bollywood Hungama, "I just came out after spending 140 days in that house. I did not want that vibe again. That's not my style, I just don't want to. I don't feel it. I felt it, I went into the house. We made it big, now I just want to do something new bro!"

Remembering his initial days in the industry, Asim added, "I am on the same road where I used to take lifts and now, I am sitting in this car, doing this interview. I am living my passion. I am running behind my passion, putting efforts in my acting, working on being a rapper."

He also said he is not in any competitive zone. "I am not a rapper, I am just trying to tell my story through music. I am not in that competition mode, I am just living my life. I am not in any rush. If somebody is doing a movie, or something, fine. I am not competing with anyone."

Also read: Shilpa Shetty trades her 'Raj' for Rajpal Yadav, romances in the woods. Watch

Asim often clashed with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13. The duo even had ugly fights and threatened each other with physical harm. Eventually, Sidharth emerged the season winner while Asim ended up as the runner-up.

OTT
Topics
asim riaz sidharth shukla bigg boss 13 bigg boss 14 bigg boss

