Asim Riaz reveals why he turned down the offer to enter Bigg Boss 14

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 16:51 IST

Model and actor Asim Riaz, who shot to fame with the previous season of popular reality show Bigg Boss, was offered an opportunity to be a part of the ongoing season - Bigg Boss 14. However, he turned it down.

Asim, who was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 13, said that he was not keen on spending almost five months in the Bigg Boss house. He said that he is doing well for himself and ‘wasn’t ready’ to re-enter the show.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Asim revealed, “Yes, I was offered. But the thing is that I have to spend 140 days in the house. It was a long time. For me, at that time I just recovered and it leaves an impact on your head that you just remember something and it’s like ‘I don’t want to go back’.”

“This is not the right time for me to go. I thought I have just recovered and doing good in my life. If I get a chance I will go. But at that time when I was offered, I wasn’t ready to be very honest,” he added.

Bigg Boss 14 has seen the entry of many former contestants. In the beginning, Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan entered as ‘seniors’ for a two-week stint in the house, and were given special powers. Earlier this month, several former contestants entered as ‘challengers’ to compete for the trophy. These include Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and Rahul Mahajan.

Asim, meanwhile, has been busy with music videos. Earlier this month, he was seen in the music video of Armaan Malik’s single, Veham, alongside Sakshi Malik. He will also come out with a rap song of his own next year.

