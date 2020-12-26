e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Asim Riaz reveals why he turned down the offer to enter Bigg Boss 14

Asim Riaz reveals why he turned down the offer to enter Bigg Boss 14

Asim Riaz said that he was offered Bigg Boss 14, but he was not keen on being a part of the show for such a long time. He was the runner-up of the previous season of the popular reality show.

tv Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 16:51 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Asim Riaz was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 13.
Asim Riaz was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 13.
         

Model and actor Asim Riaz, who shot to fame with the previous season of popular reality show Bigg Boss, was offered an opportunity to be a part of the ongoing season - Bigg Boss 14. However, he turned it down.

Asim, who was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 13, said that he was not keen on spending almost five months in the Bigg Boss house. He said that he is doing well for himself and ‘wasn’t ready’ to re-enter the show.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Asim revealed, “Yes, I was offered. But the thing is that I have to spend 140 days in the house. It was a long time. For me, at that time I just recovered and it leaves an impact on your head that you just remember something and it’s like ‘I don’t want to go back’.”

“This is not the right time for me to go. I thought I have just recovered and doing good in my life. If I get a chance I will go. But at that time when I was offered, I wasn’t ready to be very honest,” he added.

Also read | Anurag Basu on firing Govinda from Jagga Jasoos: ‘I couldn’t have taken the stress, I had to’

Bigg Boss 14 has seen the entry of many former contestants. In the beginning, Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan entered as ‘seniors’ for a two-week stint in the house, and were given special powers. Earlier this month, several former contestants entered as ‘challengers’ to compete for the trophy. These include Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and Rahul Mahajan.

Asim, meanwhile, has been busy with music videos. Earlier this month, he was seen in the music video of Armaan Malik’s single, Veham, alongside Sakshi Malik. He will also come out with a rap song of his own next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs to move high court against jail dept
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs to move high court against jail dept
Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
Rain in northern states, cold wave conditions likely during year-end
Rain in northern states, cold wave conditions likely during year-end
Modi govt helped northeastern youth quit violence, join mainstream: Shah
Modi govt helped northeastern youth quit violence, join mainstream: Shah
‘Wake up’: Digvijaya Singh calls upon Congress members to join farmers’ stir
‘Wake up’: Digvijaya Singh calls upon Congress members to join farmers’ stir
‘Suddenly he started getting some movement after lunch’: Bumrah lauds Siraj
‘Suddenly he started getting some movement after lunch’: Bumrah lauds Siraj
Russia revives Soviet-era lab to test weapons in Arctic climate: All you need to know
Russia revives Soviet-era lab to test weapons in Arctic climate: All you need to know
‘Some farmers misguided by their political masters’: Javadekar attacks oppn
‘Some farmers misguided by their political masters’: Javadekar attacks oppn
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In