e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Asim Riaz drops girlfriend Himanshi Khurana at the airport as she jets off to Chandigarh for a shoot. Watch video

Asim Riaz drops girlfriend Himanshi Khurana at the airport as she jets off to Chandigarh for a shoot. Watch video

As Himanshi Khurana left for Chandigarh to shoot for a music video, her boyfriend Asim Riaz came to see her off. Watch the video here.

tv Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 16:31 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana fell in love during Bigg Boss 13.
Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana fell in love during Bigg Boss 13.
         

Asim Riaz drove his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana to the airport, as she left for Chandigarh for the shoot of a music video. A video of Asim’s sweet gesture for Himanshi was shared online by a paparazzo.

Fans of AsiManshi, as the couple is lovingly called, gushed over the clip. “My heart is full #asimanshi,” one commented. “So cute couple Asimanshi,” another wrote. Many also dropped heart emojis on the post.

 

Asim and Himanshi met on Bigg Boss 13 and their closeness was one of the biggest talking points of the popular reality show. Though Himanshi was in a long-term relationship with someone else and engaged when she entered the Bigg Boss house, she grew close to Asim, who was always vocal about his feelings for her.

Post her eviction from Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi broke up with her fiancé and re-entered the show to let Asim know that she was single. He then got down on one knee and proposed marriage to her. The two have been in a relationship ever since.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor says ‘famous personality’ confronted her about naming son Taimur, hours after his birth; left her in tears

Asim was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 13. In a press meet, Himanshi said that she took a backseat after the finale as she wanted him to meet his family first, but he came looking for her and took her to meet his parents. “Main tab bhi bohot shy feel kar rahi thi aur main usko bol rahi thi ‘relax’. Unhone bola, ‘Nahi, main pehli baar apne father se kisi ladki ko milwa raha hoon’ (I was feeling very shy even then and I kept telling him to relax. But he said, ‘No, this is the first time I am introducing a girl to my father’),” she told reporters.

Asim and Himanshi have starred together in a number of music videos after Bigg Boss 13, including Kalla Sohna Hai, Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Afsos Karoge.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Congress to hold Chintan Shivir to discuss way ahead: Leaders after key meet
Congress to hold Chintan Shivir to discuss way ahead: Leaders after key meet
By the time Bengal goes to polls, you’ll be left alone: Shah warns Banerjee
By the time Bengal goes to polls, you’ll be left alone: Shah warns Banerjee
After victory in local civic body polls, ruling CPI (M) eyes assembly election in Kerala
After victory in local civic body polls, ruling CPI (M) eyes assembly election in Kerala
TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of home minister Amit Shah
TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of home minister Amit Shah
Violence-hit Apple supplier Wistron sacks vice-president who oversees India operations
Violence-hit Apple supplier Wistron sacks vice-president who oversees India operations
Boeing 737 Max crashes: 5 key findings by US Senate investigators
Boeing 737 Max crashes: 5 key findings by US Senate investigators
India waits for Pakistan to end terror before resumption of dialogue
India waits for Pakistan to end terror before resumption of dialogue
‘US Space Force members will be known as guardians’: VP Mike Pence
‘US Space Force members will be known as guardians’: VP Mike Pence
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In