Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz shows off the view from his plush sea-facing home, dad says: ‘A father can’t stop his feelings when his children do well’

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 08:16 IST

Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz has shared a video of his new flat that he purchased as his Instagram Story. And beaming in pride was his father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary.

Asim’s dad had taken to Twitter to express his happiness at his son’s success. He had written: “A father can not stop his feelings & excitement when his children do well with their hardwork & passion & earn respect from fellow human beings so today I feel delighted after watching the video which shows charming sea in front of the new home of Asim Riaz which u deserve.” Asim had shared a picture of the sea-facing apartment and, needless to say, it was charming. The video showed coconut trees swaying in the breeze, sandy beach in front with the open expanse of the sea beyond as waves came crashing on the shore.

A father can not stop his feelings & excitement when his children do well with their hardwork & passion & earn respect from fellow human beings so today I feel delighted after watching the video which shows charming sea in front of the new home of Asim Riaz which u deserve — Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac57Riaz) October 12, 2020

Woah view from @imrealasim new house facing sea side!



Soo soothing!



Wishing you lots of love and happiness in your new home #AsimRiaz

Here’s to new beginnings and amazing memories in your new place.



Congratulations Asim pic.twitter.com/NK5U57wgnL — Shaggy (@Shagufta_Shah48) October 11, 2020

Asim who was the first runner-up in Bigg Boss 13, lost out to Sidharth Shukla. In the process, both the stars picked up many loyal fans online. It was argued by some that the results had been fixed. Reacting to it, Asim had told ABP News,, “There’s nothing like that. Nothing is fixed.. I reached till here and he (Sidharth) won the show all because of the audience’s love. So, it is not fixed and nothing like that happened.”

He had acknowledged that it was love of the people that had brought him this far.

One of the big charms of Bigg Boss 13 was the emergence of three prominent couples. Asim and Himanshi Khurana were one of the hottest pairs in the house. They are rumoured to be in a relationship. Even after leaving the house, they have maintained their equation. Even during the lockdown period, they have appeared in a number of music videos including Kalla Sohna Hai, Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, and Khyaal Rakha Kar.

Unlike the other two pairs - Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra, Asim and Himanshi’s show of affection has been rather transparent, enough that there have been incessant talk of their wedding. Reacting to such statements, in the early days of their rumoured romance, Asim’s brother Umar had told Spotboye that he would have no objection to the marriage. “I am happy about it. I will not oppose my brother. My happiness lies in his happiness.” In case the two ever decide to tie the knot, Umar had said, “You marry someone who understands and supports you. If Asim feels he has found that someone, I have no objection.”

