Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik-Rahul Vaidya, Vikas Gupta-Arshi Khan unite to celebrate Salman Khan’s birthday

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 12:37 IST

Bigg Boss 14 contestants are planning some unexpected entertainment for host Salman Khan, who celebrates his 55th birthday this Sunday. Colors has shared a new promo for the upcoming weekend episode, which shows rivals like Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan, and Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya coming together to perform to some hit numbers from Salman’s films.

The promo opens with Vikas and Arshi grooving to Kabootar Ja Ja Ja from Salman’s 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya. It was Salman’s first film in a lead role, and it also marked the acting debut of Bhagyashree, and directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya. While Vikas is seen in a white kurta-pyjama, Arshi is in a shimmery green gown, as she woos an uninterested Vikas. He even pushes her away, causing her to fall on a bed during the performance.

The other highlight of the promo is Rubina and Rahul’s performance on the Kick song, Yaar Naa Miley, originally picturised on Nargis Fakhri. While Rubina is in a black dress with a plunging neckline, Rahul is in a white polo T-shirt and jeans, paired with a red blazer. They are seen performing with a frown on their faces as they look into each other’s eyes.

The promo also shows Rakhi Sawant dancing alongside Rahul Mahajan and Abhinav Shukla grooving with Jasmin Bhasin. Nikki Tamboli also presents a performance opposite Aly Goni. The promo ends with Salman applauding the dance performances.

The contestants cast opposite each other during the performance do not see eye to eye in the house. Vikas and Arshi had one of the worst fights on the show and the former was even thrown out of the house for pushing Arshi in a pool. Rubina and Rahul have also been at loggerheads.

