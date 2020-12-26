Bigg Boss 14 written update day 81: Rahul Vaidya, Vikas, Aly and Nikki get punished, refused Christmas gifts

tv

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 00:13 IST

Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 was mainly about the Christmas fervor – while they had choices, the contestants gave letters to those co-contestants who had had worst of fights with them. Rakhi Sawant handed the letter to Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan decided to be a Santa for Jasmin Bhasin.

The episode began with Aly Goni and Arshi Khan talking and he said that would never trust her. He also refused to accept apologise. Next, Bigg Boss talked about contestants who had had the privilege of taking a break from the house and then returning –Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Aly. The contestants were then asked to name two contestants who did not deserve to get a second chance at the game and should be sent to the jail. Rubina named Rahul but he began fighting with her.

Jasmin said Rahul Vaidya did not misuse it but he had an advantage over others. She said, “I have very old parents. I know they won’t tell anyone even if they are not fine. Only I can call and understand with their voice whether they are fine or not.” Nikki also told the camera she has phobia and won’t go to jail. Eventually, they did not reach a consensus and all three were to be sent to the jail.

During the discussions, Vikas Gupta and Eijaz got into an ugly fight where they even charged towards each other. However, the other housemates managed to stop them from getting into a physical fight.

Also read: Gauahar Khan marries Zaid Darbar, says ‘qubool hai’. See photos from their wedding

Soon, it was time for Christmas gift for the contestants. Bigg Boss announced that each contestant would get a chance to play Santa Claus to one co-contestant. However, Nikki, Rahul Vaidya, Vikas and Aly were disqualified from getting or giving the letters as gift because they did not follow rules during the jail task.

Bigg Boss had decorated the garden area in the most beautiful manner to welcome the festive spirit in the house. There were Christmas trees, bells and snowmen all around the house. Eijaz gave the letter to Jasmin while Jasmin gave her gift to Abhinav. Rubina chose Rakhi and Rakhi gave it to Rubina.

Follow @htshowbiz for more