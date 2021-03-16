Shilpa Shetty trades her 'Raj' for Rajpal Yadav, romances in the woods. Watch

IND USA
Shilpa Shetty, Rajpal Yadav and Meezaan on the sets of Hungama 2.
  Shilpa Shetty, on her Hungama 2 co-star Rajpal Yadav's birthday, gave a hilarious spin to Dhadkan's famous song Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:27 PM IST

Actor Rajpal Yadav turned a year older on Tuesday. Marking the occasion, his Hungama 2 co-star Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video of the duo, accompanied by their co-star Meezaan. In the video, Shilpa and Rajpal put their spin on the song Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se, from Shilpa's movie Dhadkan, which also starred Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar.

Surrounded by trees, Shilpa and Meezaan were seen in conversation when Rajpal jumped out of nowhere and lip-synced to the song and swooped Shilpa away from Meezaan. Shilpa shared the video and wrote, "Always fun being around you. @rajpalofficial! Wish you a very Happy Birthday! May the year ahead be filled with such happy moments and crazy dance steps for you!”

Meezaan also penned a heartwarming birthday note for the actor. Sharing a gallery of photos and a video of the actor, he said, "Happy birthday to someone who i always looked up to as a performer and thank god i finally got a chance to work with you in #Hungama2. You are one of the most fun person on set and the most genuine, supportive and kind. Always be the way you are sir. From raja, guru, paul, laxman, thapa, mithilesh, babban, bajey, pappu, bandya, matha prasad, gullu, chota don, maru, chote pandit, mangu, dagdu, rangeela, peter, nandu, pappu to @rajpalofficial i love all your avatars. Keep working, keep inspiring sir. Love you."

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal on the impact fame has had on his personal life: 'Inauthentic things are written'

Hungama 2 is the reboot of the 2003 comedy Hungama. The film has Paresh Rawal returning to his role of Radheshyam Tiwari. The original film featured Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani and Rimi Sen whereas the new version sees South actor Pranitha Subhash joining Shilpa and Meezaan.

Talking about the movie, Priyadarshan said in a press statement, “It’s been 17 years since Hungama released and it is still remembered by the audiences. I am happy to collaborate with producer Ratan Jain (Venus) yet again after Hulchul and Garam Masala and excited to bring back this laugh riot to the big screen with double laughter and entertainment.”

