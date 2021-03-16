Vicky Kaushal on the impact fame has had on his personal life: 'Inauthentic things are written'
- In a new interview, Vicky Kaushal opened up about his favourite thing about stardom, the impact of fame on his personal life.
Actor Vicky Kushal has opened up about the impact fame and stardom have had on his personal life. The actor, who has delivered memorable performances in movies like Masaan, Raazi, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Sanju, revealed that fame has changed him in more ways than one.
Vicky said in an interview that success has made him a 'more self-assured person'. However, he noted that it has impacted his personal life in a big way. The actor said that the constant scrutiny on his personal life has made him a guarded person.
"With fame, I think one ends up becoming a little guarded. Because, your personal lives suddenly come into the public domain—and you don’t want all the discussion and scrutiny to affect your loved ones. Earlier, I was more forthcoming about everything in my life. But stuff gets written about you without any authenticity, without it being cross-checked. It almost becomes a game of Chinese whispers—how it starts and how it ends are two completely different stories altogether. And then you have to offer up several clarifications and justifications. So, with time, I have learnt to be more careful about issues that are not work-related, and to safeguard my privacy," he told Cosmopolitan India.
Vicky added that although he enjoys the love and affection he receives from fans, which he said is his 'favourite part about being famous', he doesn't enjoy the judgment passed on social media.
"I don’t like the way things work on social media—you get judged too soon. The appreciation is a blessing, but sometimes, this uncalled-for trolling can be upsetting," he confessed. He added, "However, I won’t trade what I have for anything else. The good is so good, it overshadows the bad. I did want to be an actor, but I hadn’t thought, in my wildest dreams, that God would be so kind to me.”
Vicky has been busy with work lately. The actor has movies like Sardar Udham Singh, and The Immortal Ashwatthama in the pipeline.
