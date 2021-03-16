IND USA
Alia Bhatt was all smiles while cutting her birthday cake.
Alia Bhatt was all smiles while cutting her birthday cake.
bollywood

Excited Alia Bhatt wiggles in her seat while cutting her birthday cake, watch

  • Alia Bhatt recently celebrated her 28th birthday. In a video from her dinner party with her family, Alia was seen giggling and wiggling while cutting her birthday cake.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:53 PM IST

Alia Bhatt was one happy birthday girl on Monday. The actor, who turned 28 on March 15, rang in her birthday at a party hosted by Karan Johar, which was attended by Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and others from the industry.

Later, she had a get-together with her family. Alia shared a picture from her birthday dinner, featuring boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's mother, actor Neetu Kapoor, her mother, actor Soni Razdan, and her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Now a video from the night shows Alia in high spirits.

In the clip, Alia is seated on a table with birthday cakes placed in front of her. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star couldn't hide her happiness while her family sang the birthday song. Alia did a little dance as she cut her cake.

Also Read: Karan Johar's son Yash channels Shah Rukh Khan's 'cool' Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibe: 'This one's for you'

Alia later took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture from the dinner. Neetu was seen embracing Alia while Soni held on Alia's hand on the other side. The trio, joined by Shaheen and two other friends, smiled for the camera. She also thanked her fans for showering her with wishes and love.

Alia was showered with birthday wishes on social media. From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor, Samantha Akkineni and even Dulquer Salmaan, actors from across industries shared pictures and wished the young star. On the occasion, Alia and her RRR team also unveiled her first look from the movie. The actor plays Sita in the film.

Apart from RRR, Alia also Gangubai Kathiawadi releasing this year. She also has Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir and Amitabh Bachchan, in the pipeline. She was last seen in Sadak 2, in 2020.

alia bhatt ranbir kapoor neetu kapoor

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 28th birthday on Monday.
Alia Bhatt celebrated her 28th birthday on Monday.
bollywood

Alia thanks fans for their love on her birthday, Neetu gives her hug in new pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:32 AM IST
  • Alia Bhatt shared a picture from her birthday party at Karan Johar's place on Sunday night. She also joked about the decoration that had her name written in neon lights, on top of a drinks bar.
Neetu Kapoor wished Alia Bhatt on her birthday.
Neetu Kapoor wished Alia Bhatt on her birthday.
bollywood

Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'coolest happiest girl' in a sweet birthday note

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:07 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Monday. To celebrate her birthday, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the actor and penned a sweet note.
Vicky Kaushal spoke about fame affecting his personal life.
Vicky Kaushal spoke about fame affecting his personal life.
bollywood

Vicky Kaushal on the impact fame has had on his personal life

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:38 PM IST
  • In a new interview, Vicky Kaushal opened up about his favourite thing about stardom, the impact of fame on his personal life.
Suhana Khan recently spoke at length about the abuse she faces online.
Suhana Khan recently spoke at length about the abuse she faces online.
bollywood

When SRK said if he found out Suhana had a boyfriend, he'd 'rip his lips off'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:36 PM IST
  • Actor Shah Rukh Khan said in an appearance on Koffee with Karan that if he found out his daughter Suhana had a boyfriend, he'd 'rip his lips off'.
It is the greatest era for potent crossovers in all fields, says Sobhita.
It is the greatest era for potent crossovers in all fields, says Sobhita.
bollywood

Sobhita Dhulipala stars in Dev Patel’s debut directorial: What works for me is my love for risk-taking

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:06 PM IST
The actor talks about working with Dev Patel last year, shooting for Monkey Man; adds she has her sights set on Hollywood.
Karan Johar's son Yash sported the 'cool' chain.
Karan Johar's son Yash sported the 'cool' chain.
bollywood

Karan Johar's son Yash channels Shah Rukh Khan's 'cool' Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibe

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:17 PM IST
  • Karan Johar brought back memories of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with the help of his son Yash. The filmmaker shared a video of the little one wearing the iconic 'cool' chain.
Renee Sen has shared a new post on Instagram.
Renee Sen has shared a new post on Instagram.
bollywood

Sushmita's daughter Renee offers advice on how to take down trolls

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:17 PM IST
  • Renee Sen, the older daughter of Sushmita Sen, has shared a post about how to handle haters. Check it out here.
Often actors transform for a role or project and Dutta admits that she has been in talks with filmmakers.
Often actors transform for a role or project and Dutta admits that she has been in talks with filmmakers.
bollywood

Tanushree Dutta: Lost 18 kilos in 18 months; have been working on getting fitter since Sept 2019

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:13 PM IST
The actor talks about her transformation, losing 18 kilos in the last 18 months; says “People are noticing a shift in my energy and vibe other than my weight. I was okay with my weight, and people would give me compliments for my voluptuous looks.”
Natasha Dalal with her sister-in-law Janhvi Dhawan at a lunch outing.
Natasha Dalal with her sister-in-law Janhvi Dhawan at a lunch outing.
bollywood

Dhawan family steps out for lunch, Gauri Khan poses for paparazzi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Natasha Dalal was spotted out at lunch with her brother-in-law Rohit and his wife Janhvi Dhawan. Also seen was Gauri Khan in a power outfit.
Sonu Sood had a witty response for a person asking to get him married,
Sonu Sood had a witty response for a person asking to get him married,
bollywood

Sonu Sood has a witty response for man asking him to sponsor his wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Sonu Sood was asked by a fan to sponsor his wedding, and the actor responded in a witty manner to his request.
Irrfan and Babil trying to look like each other in this throwback pic.
Irrfan and Babil trying to look like each other in this throwback pic.
bollywood

Irrfan's son Babil shares unseen, throwback pics with late actor

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:55 PM IST
  • Babil has shared unseen pictures from 2016 and 2017, with his late dad Irrfan Khan. Check out his post here.
Amitabh Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have also worked together in Mohabbatein and Bunty Aur Bubbly.
Amitabh Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have also worked together in Mohabbatein and Bunty Aur Bubbly.
bollywood

When Amitabh was asked about Aishwarya, said 'it's like daughter has come home'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan has once talked about Aishwarya Rai, saying that she was like a daughter to him, just like Shweta Bachchan Nanda.
Shabana Azmi poses with her poet father Kaifi Azmi(Instagram)
Shabana Azmi poses with her poet father Kaifi Azmi(Instagram)
bollywood

Shabana shares throwback pic with dad Kaifi Azmi, taken just before his stroke

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:02 PM IST
  • Shabana Azmi has shared a throwback picture from when she went on a road trip with her father, Kaifi Azmi.
Taimur Ali Khan baked some adorable cookies.
Taimur Ali Khan baked some adorable cookies.
bollywood

Taimur includes his baby brother in his fresh batch of family-shaped cookies

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Taimur Ali Khan, the elder son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, prepared some cookies shaped like his family. Even his baby brother made an appearance.
Sanya Malhotra in Netflix's Pagglait.
Sanya Malhotra in Netflix's Pagglait.
bollywood

Pagglait Trailer: Sanya Malhotra sets on a quirky journey to self-discovery

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:35 PM IST
  • Sanya Malhotra plays Sandhya in the upcoming Netflix movie Pagglait. The movie sees the actor essay the role of a young widow on a journey of self-discovery.
Abhishek Bachchan will play Hemant Shah in The Big Bull.
Abhishek Bachchan will play Hemant Shah in The Big Bull.
bollywood

The Big Bull teaser: Abhishek Bachchan's film will give you Scam 1992 flashbacks

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:11 PM IST
The Big Bull teaser shows Abhishek Bachchan as a stock broker who left Dalal Street shook to its core. Watch it here.
