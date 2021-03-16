Excited Alia Bhatt wiggles in her seat while cutting her birthday cake, watch
- Alia Bhatt recently celebrated her 28th birthday. In a video from her dinner party with her family, Alia was seen giggling and wiggling while cutting her birthday cake.
Alia Bhatt was one happy birthday girl on Monday. The actor, who turned 28 on March 15, rang in her birthday at a party hosted by Karan Johar, which was attended by Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and others from the industry.
Later, she had a get-together with her family. Alia shared a picture from her birthday dinner, featuring boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's mother, actor Neetu Kapoor, her mother, actor Soni Razdan, and her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Now a video from the night shows Alia in high spirits.
In the clip, Alia is seated on a table with birthday cakes placed in front of her. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star couldn't hide her happiness while her family sang the birthday song. Alia did a little dance as she cut her cake.
Also Read: Karan Johar's son Yash channels Shah Rukh Khan's 'cool' Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibe: 'This one's for you'
Alia later took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture from the dinner. Neetu was seen embracing Alia while Soni held on Alia's hand on the other side. The trio, joined by Shaheen and two other friends, smiled for the camera. She also thanked her fans for showering her with wishes and love.
Alia was showered with birthday wishes on social media. From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor, Samantha Akkineni and even Dulquer Salmaan, actors from across industries shared pictures and wished the young star. On the occasion, Alia and her RRR team also unveiled her first look from the movie. The actor plays Sita in the film.
Apart from RRR, Alia also Gangubai Kathiawadi releasing this year. She also has Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir and Amitabh Bachchan, in the pipeline. She was last seen in Sadak 2, in 2020.
