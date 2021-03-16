Karan Johar's son Yash channels Shah Rukh Khan's 'cool' Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibe: 'This one's for you'
- Karan Johar brought back memories of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with the help of his son Yash. The filmmaker shared a video of the little one wearing the iconic 'cool' chain.
Karan Johar and his son Yash have given a sweet shout-out to Shah Rukh Khan. In a video shared by the filmmaker on his Instagram Stories, the four-year-old was seen wearing a pair of black pants and a black sweatshirt with a pair of matching shoes. Yash also wore the iconic 'cool' chain, which Shah Rukh had worn in Karan's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
Flaunting the chain, Yash screamed, "Dadda, I am cool," at the prompt of a person behind the camera. Karan shared the video with the caption, "Bhai @iamsrk this one’s for you!"
Karan recently left fans gushing when he posted a video of his daughter Roohi doubling up as Yash's mother. The clip saw Yash laying in Roohi's lap while she pampered him. "So apparently Roohi has assumed the role of a mummy! And Yash is the eternal baby! Nothing like a protective sister.... ( the mothership has a commentary going on the side)," Karan captioned the video.
The Bollywood producer-director recently hosted a star-studded birthday party for actor Alia Bhatt, who turned 28 on Monday. The party, hosted at his residence, was attended by Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, and others.
The filmmaker announced the release date of Akshay Kumar's much-delayed movie Sooryavanshi. He also announced new faces joining his Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) umbrella. He announced the names of four actors and 14 directors. He also announced new Netflix projects: Finding Anamika, Ajeeb Daastaans, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Searching For Sheela, and The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2.
