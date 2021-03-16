IND USA
When Amitabh Bachchan was asked about Aishwarya Rai, said 'it's like a daughter has left, another has come home'
When Amitabh Bachchan was asked about Aishwarya Rai, said 'it's like a daughter has left, another has come home'

Amitabh Bachchan has once talked about Aishwarya Rai, saying that she was like a daughter to him, just like Shweta Bachchan Nanda.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:34 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai rarely speak about each other in public or even on social media, but the two share a beautiful bond. The two had worked together in Mohabbatein before Aishwarya tied the knot with his son, Abhishek Bachchan.

In Mohabbatein, Amitabh played Aishwarya's father. Though his outer shell seemed very strict, he played a man who loved his daughter more than anything in his world. After Aishwarya joined the Bachchan family, Amitabh once said that it was as if she was the daughter of the house too.

In 2019, during an event, Amitabh was asked about Aishwarya joining the family. “Nothing has changed for us, it was like one daughter left and another one came in,” he said when speaking on the season finale episode of Starry Nights 2.Oh!

Amitabh also has a daughter, older than Abhishek, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Amitabh dotes on her and often shares photos with her. Every year, Aishwarya also wishes Amitabh by sharing his pictures with the family, particularly her daughter Aaradhya.

Last year, Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya had contracted the coronavirus at the same time. When Aishwarya and Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital, Amitabh could not help but cry.

He tweeted in Hindi that he could not hold back his tears after Aishwarya and Aaradhya were discharged. He thanked God in his tweet: "Apni choti bitiya aur bahu rani ko aspatal se mukti milne par main rok na paaya apne aansu. prabhi teri kripa aapaar, aprampaar (Seeing my little girl and daughter-in-law getting discharged from hospital, I could not stop my tears. God is kind)."

Also read: Shabana Azmi shares throwback pic with dad Kaifi Azmi, taken just before his stroke

Amitabh is now looking forward to the release of his film Chehre with Emraan Hashmi. He was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana. He also has Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Aishwarya, meanwhile, has Ponniyin Selvan by Mani Ratnam in the pipeline.

