Asymptomatic breast cancer: Symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention

Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer faced by women in the world. There are two types of breast cancer – symptomatic and asymptomatic. What makes it more difficult for breast cancer patients is if the cancer is asymptomatic. In those cases, people are not able to diagnose it in the right time, cutting down time on the treatment and increasing the severity of the disease. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. B.S. Ankit Nehra, Consultant Medical Oncology, HCG Cancer Centre Jaipur said, "Breast cancer can also be asymptomatic wherein it shows no signs or symptoms making it difficult for the person to identify. Hence, it is very important for women to do regular cancer screenings after a certain age, to ensure early diagnosis, better survival rate and lower the chances of intensive treatments."

Symptoms:

Dr B S Ankit Nehra further noted down the symptoms:

Lump: A new lump or mass that could be hard or soft

Pain: Nipple or breast pain

Discharge: Nipple discharge or retraction (when the nipple turns inward instead of being outward)

Swelling: Swelling of the breast or parts of it even if there is no lump

Dimpling: Skin dimpling (sometimes looking like an orange peel)

Lymph nodes: Swollen lymph nodes under the arm or near the collar bone

Diagnosis:

A range of diagnosis options are also available in order to diagnose breast cancer in the correct time; they are:

Diagnostic Mammogram: Diagnostic mammography is the most widely used technique for early breast cancer detection. Low-energy X-ray technology is used by the device to look for breast cancer warning signs, such as the development of lumps in the breast region.

Breast magnetic resonance imaging (MRI): Breast magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is often the primary alternative to a mammography test for screening for breast cancer in high-risk patient. The test is able to identify abnormalities with higher sensitivity than a Mammogram.

Breast Ultrasound: Breast ultrasound can be used as an adjust to mammography for screening in women with increased breast density.

Treatment:

Dr Suhas Aagre, Oncologist and Hemato-Oncologist at ACI Cumballa Hill hospital / Cancer One Clinic, Chembur spoke of the treatment options for asymptomatic breast cancer – he said, " The treatment will vary from one patient to another based on the symptoms, stage, and location of the tumor. It is essential to follow the advice given by the doctor and improve your quality of life."

